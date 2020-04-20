Prince William and Kate Middleton buck the trend when it comes to their kids

- Advertisement -

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, 36 have three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4 and one-year-old Prince Louis.The couple often go out together with their kids unlike traditional royal couples who tend to spend less time with their children.

The Duchess was spotted walking with Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their first day of school last year. Kate normally follows royal family tradition but when it came to choosing a school she exercised her own choice. Both Prince George and Prince Charlotte are attending Thomas’s Battersea in London.

No royal has ever attended Thomas’s Battersea before so it is not a typical choice. Most of the time, royal family members attend boarding school away from home but it is not a must. Murray Morrison, an education expert and founder of Tassomai.com said that Kate was serious about picking a school that is suitable for her children.

Morrison said that Kate selected the school based on quality and style of education as well as location, friends, family and reputation.

Prince William and his brother Harry went to Wetherby Prep when they were young and it is a good school too but Kate chose otherwise for her children.

Prince William and Kate with their children. Picture: Instagram

Morrison said that Kate and William are like any other family that wants what is best for their child and not necessarily just follow tradition or their parents footsteps.