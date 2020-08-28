Nicole Poturalski rumoured to be Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend

- Advertisement -

It appears that Brad Pitt is seeing someone new. Entertainment Tonight reported that German model Nicole Poturalski was seen boarding the same private jet as Pitt which was headed for the South of France. The publication reported that the model arrived at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport from Berlin while Pitt came from LAX.

“They were seen driving in a chauffeured vehicle that took them to the airport for their next flight,” an insider told ET. “They took the one hour flight and were spotted arriving in the South of France.” The insider added, “They were very low-key and entered the plane quickly.”

According to Us Weekly, the 56-year-old Oscar winner and 27-year-old model are dating. There are not many details regarding the duo who masked up for their first public outing. Pitt’s rumoured girlfriend is a model and ELLE Germany cover star. Her professional name is Nico Mary and she is a successful model. She is represented by three modelling agencies, A Management, Official Models in New York and NEXT Models in Los Angeles.

Standing at 5’10, Poturalski has graced the covers of both Harper’s Bazaar Germany and the September 2020 issue of ELLE Germany. According to Daily Mail, Poturalski wanted to become a marine biologist but she was discovered at the age of 13 by a talent scout at Disneyland Paris. The publication also reported that the model is from Bergkamen and is of Polish heritage. Poturalski is said to be able to speak five languages.

- Advertisement -

Based on her Instagram account, the model divides her time between Los Angeles and Berlin. She has shared pictures of trips to Ibiza and Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Poturalski was asked on her A Management profile what her one superpower would be and she replied: “Traveling in time so I can visit all those amazing and historic events myself including the future.”

Pitt shares six children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie – Maddox, 19; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 14; and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Poturalski is also a parent and she is mother to a son named Emil, according to Mail. She does not talk about her son often. However, in February, Poturalski uploaded a photo of herself and her son wearing matching denim for a walk in LA. “Angel Engery. Best Friend. Best Company. Gang!” she wrote alongside it.

Poturalski wrote a sweet tribute to motherhood in May, together with a sun-lit photo of herself. “Little love letter to all moms, that try so hard, give so much love, time and heart. Dont sleep, worry too much and love even more. You are great,” she wrote.

The model is also passionate about political issues. In May, Poturalski wore a top that read, ‘Protect Kids, Not Guns,’ captioning her photo with the same phrase and tagging @chnge. She shares ways to end child sex trafficking in her Instagram Moments which is titled “Save the kids.” Poturalski also posted a speech Blake Lively gave at a 2017 Variety event about child pornography.

There may be hints about Pitt and Poturalski’s relationship in her social media account but she did not specifically name who her ‘love’ or ‘better half’ is. On March 28, she uploaded a photo of herself in a sweatsuit while holding a drink. In the post she captioned: “Saturdays these days for me is self reflection, reading books spending time with my better half.” Then on February 26, she posted a photo of herself walking down the streets of LA with the caption: “Missing my strolls with my Love 🌙💥”

Poturalski, spent her quarantine with books, wine and fashionable sweats. She documented her days on Instagram to her 102,000 followers. The model is not the first person to be linked to Pitt since his split from Jolie. Since Pitt and Jolie separated in 2016, Pitt has been falsely linked to a number of women. The women or insiders have denied that they were romantically linked to Pitt.

Search Party‘s Alia Shawkat was falsely linked to Pitt and then before that, jewellery designer and holistic healer Sat Hari Khalsa was also rumoured to date Pitt. An insider told E! that they did not date. MIT professor Neri Oxman was also falsely linked to Pitt and Page Six denied that they ever dated with an insider saying “their friendship has not turned into romance.”

Oscar-winner Charlize Theron was also falsely linked to Pitt until an insider told People that reports of them dating are absolutely false: They have “never” been involved. At this year’s SAG Awards, Pitt had a run-in with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and fans hoped that the couple would reconcile.

A People source promptly shot them down, saying, Aniston “is not dating Brad. They are friends and happy for each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other. She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.”

In his Golden Globes acceptance speech, Pitt publicly made it clear that he is single. “I wanna say hi to my folks, cause hey!” he said in his speech. “I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating. And that would be just awkward.” He joked about being on Tinder during another speech. In other news, Pitt’s divorce from Jolie is still ongoing and the Maleficent star reportedly requested a new judge in the case.