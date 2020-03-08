Netizens respond to 13 new Covid-19 cases popping up in S’pore

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The online community has expressed their opinions on the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in the country, and many are disappointed at how the Government has handled the situation.

On Friday (Mar 6), Singapore reported 13 new Covid-19 cases, making it the highest daily jump since the beginning of the outbreak in the country. The total number of confirmed cases in Singapore is currently at 130, while the total number of discharged patients is at 82.

Nine out of the 13 new cases have been linked to the cluster involved in a private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong, Boon Lay Way on Feb 15 which brings the total cases linked to this cluster to 17.

The Ministry of Health’s (MOH) communicable diseases director Vernon Lee said that they are still conducting investigations because “not all of the cases were at the dinner,” reported channelnewsasia.com.

Meanwhile, netizens are not pleased with the turn of events, especially after other countries have commended Singapore’s response to the outbreak and described its “near-perfect detection” of the virus to be of “gold standard.”

“Just when countries praising SG on containing the situation,” this happens, commented Astar Isborn. The netizen added that “a small country like SG can’t afford to have a full-blown outbreak and be complacent.” He urged the Government to “act swiftly and curb the situation, if not, it will sort of destroy us physically, mentally and economically.”

Keith Yeo compared the Government’s response to the outbreak to a “Russian Roullette” and have caused his temperature to rise and his throat to become sore with breathing difficulty. “It’s called PAPCOVID syndrome,” he explained.

With the highest daily jump in confirmed cases, Ming Lai could not comprehend how people are urged to wear masks only when ill, “even when it’s clear that carriers may not show symptoms or have fever.” The netizen used Taiwan, Vietnam and Thailand as examples to follow by increasing mask production and emphasising personal hygiene.

Joseph Chu said, “The situation in Singapore is going towards the same [direction] like South Korea and Italy.” He added that if there is “no concrete planning and action to be put into place,” it is like a ticking bomb waiting to explode with a few hundred cases in a day.

Many focused on the cluster and how the new cases could have been avoided if public gatherings were cancelled. Yet “people will never learn,” said Masrina Rashid who added that people would continue to travel and have parties and events.

Wilkie Ong Keng Soon suggested those who disregard social responsibility and personal hygiene and go out to public places while showing various symptoms should be “taken to task.” Perhaps a new law to allow the police to take this person to the hospital for testing, suggested the netizen.

Issa Summer Lecito, among others, questioned if the outbreak was a way for “nature to protect herself by removing, reducing or controlling threats to its wellbeing.” Another netizen replied that if such was the case, “the response is too mild.”