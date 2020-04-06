Netizens polled: Lee Hsien Yang or Lee Hsien Loong – ‘Choose your savior’

- Advertisement -

After Lee Hsien Yang opined in a piece that Singapore should Fight Covid-19 first, putting the elections aside, netizens were polled as to whom they counted on more; Mr Lee Hsien Yang, or his brother Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In a poll that ran for a full day, popular Facebook page ‘SMRT Feedback by The Vigilanteh’ said, “Lee Hsien Yang implied that Lee Hsien Loong has not acted in the interests of Singaporeans. Ok, let’s have a poll. Choose your savior”.

In an opinion piece published over the weekend, Mr Lee Hsien Yang said that “At this time, Singapore deserves the undivided attention of the PM and his entire team, to honour the sacrifices of our medical frontliners who face the daily risk of infection. Instead, the ruling party is spending precious time and mental energy on electoral arrangements while new clusters of infection are popping up”.

Citing the sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore, the younger Mr Lee questioned, “Distracted by the push for an early election, did the PAP take its eye off the ball? Do Singaporeans feel the government is putting the welfare of its citizens above all else?”

He called for the incumbents, led by his older brother, to put aside the elections, which need to be called by April 21, 2021, and focus on battling the virus outbreak.

“What Singapore needs right now is a singular, all-consuming focus to take every necessary measure to beat Covid-19. An election during Covid-19 could cause cases to spiral faster”, he added.

Out of the 21,500 or so who responded to the poll, 80 per cent chose older brother PM Lee.

In the 200 comments, netizens were divided.

/TISG