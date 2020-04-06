Malaysian lockdown also means women have to give birth alone

- Advertisement -

During Malaysia’s Movement Control Order (MCO), there will be pregnant women who will have to go through labour and birth without their husbands by their side.

The nationwide lockdown, which was originally from March 18 to 31, has been extended to April 14.

With new restrictions in place at hospitals, pregnant women will have to manage without their spouse or companion to aid them in the delivery room or ward as they face one of the most special days of their lives.

One woman, Ms Anies Surianie Mat Daud, 27, has shared on Facebook the experience of giving birth to her second child in such circumstances. Giving birth at the Tengku Anis Hospital in Pasir Puteh, Kelantan, on March 24, she said it was far different from the birth of her first child in 2016.

Speaking to Bernama news agency via Facebook Messenger, she said that when she found out her husband would not be allowed to keep her company during labour or see her after delivery, she was upset and worried that she would not be strong enough to go through the delivery by herself.

Ms Anies Surianie said that it was indeed a struggle doing it all alone despite it being her second delivery. She shed tears every time she moved, especially when she had abdominal cramps, and having to deal with the postpartum pain.

Despite the pain, she was grateful for the safe delivery, praising God that it was a fast and easy birth.

She also had some advice for other women due to give birth. She urged them to go to hospital prepared, to bring along masks to wear, to listen to the doctor’s or nurse’s advice without panicking and to pay attention to what was said in the delivery room.

She added that the mother must learn how to breast-feed properly as it would help calm her baby. / TISG