LKY’s last will: Lee Suet Fern disagrees with Disciplinary Tribunal’s report

Singapore – The daughter-in-law of the late founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew disagrees with the report of a Disciplinary Tribunal that looked into her role in the preparation and execution of his last will.

Mrs Lee Suet Fern, in a response released by her husband, Mr Lee Hsien Yang, is urging the public to make their “own independent conclusions” on the matter.

The two-man tribunal’s findings were published in newspapers and online on Sunday (Feb 23).

It found Mrs Lee guilty of grossly improper professional conduct in the handling of that will. The case will be referred to a Court of Three Judges, the highest disciplinary body for lawyers.

After the findings were released, the late Mr Lee’s daughter, Dr Lee Wei Ling, posted on Facebook that she found the report to be “a travesty”.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang did not make a personal statement on the findings but shared his sister’s post on his Facebook account.

Mr Lee then posted the following a few hours later. He shared his wife’s opinion on the report and her request for the public:

For the record, this is my wife’s response to request for comments: “I disagree with the Disciplinary Tribunal’s report and will fight this strongly when it is heard in open court. Any member of the public can obtain the entire record of the closed-door proceedings of the Tribunal from the Law Society. I urge the public to look at these and come to their own independent conclusions.”

Mr Lee added that his wife was “deeply grateful” to her lawyers, Mr Kenneth Tan, SC and Mr Walter Woon, SC and Providence Law, “for delivering an outstanding and impressive defence”.

/TISG