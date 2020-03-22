Dr Tan Cheng Bock to lead a PSP team in West Coast GRC

- Advertisement -

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) plans to contest in seven Single-Member Constituencies (SMCs) and eight Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) at the next General Election.

Speaking to the media after a party meeting on Wednesday night (March 18), PSP Assistant Secretary-General Leong Mun Wai said party leader Dr Tan Cheng Bock planned to lead a team in West Coast GRC.

The party announced that it had identified 44 candidates to contest in the elections, with another 13 in reserve.

Dr Tan served as Member of Parliament for Ayer Rajah SMC for 26 years from 1980 to 2006 when he was with the People’s Action Party. In 2006, Ayer Rajah SMC was absorbed into West Coast GRC.

Meanwhile, Reform Party Chairman Andy Zhu has also announced plans to contest there and “pick up where we left off” from the last elections, an ST Online article reported.

The PSP plans to contest in the following GRCs: Jurong, Tanjong Pagar, Choa Chu Kang, West Coast, Jalan Besar, Bishan-Toa Payoh, Nee Soon and Sembawang.

It also plans to contest in the following SMCs: Hong Kah North, Kebun Baru, Pioneer, Radin Mas, Marymount, Yuhua and Yio Chu Kang.

As it is contesting in so many places, one of the concerns is to avoid multi-cornered fights with other parties. Mr Leong said: “We intend to field a sizeable contingent, but of course the final outcome will depend on discussions with all the other parties. We are mindful that we are the newest party, so we seek the cooperation of all the other parties to come to an amicable arrangement.” /TISG