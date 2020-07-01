Dr Tan Cheng Bock in West Coast GRC: “I’m back because I feel things are not going on correctly”

- Advertisement -

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) is officially contesting in West Coast GRC after successfully filing the nomination papers on Tuesday (June 30).

The team contesting in the GRC includes its Secretary-General, Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Mr Jeffrey Khoo Poh Tiong, Ms Hazel Poa, Assistant Secretary-General Leong Mun Wai and Mr Loganathan Nadarajah.

They will be going against a team from the People’s Action Party (PAP) comprising Mr S Iswaran, Ms Foo Mee Har, Mr Desmond Lee, Mr Ang Wei Neng and Ms Rachel Ong.

On June 30, following the submission of nomination papers, Dr Tan gave a thank you speech urging the constituents to vote for the PSP.

Here is his speech in full:

“Good afternoon, dear voters of West Coast GRC.

“I’m Dr Tan Cheng Bock, leader of Progress Singapore Party. I’m bringing a team of four people to come and serve you.

“I was here before for 26 years. I was the MP for Ayer Rajah for 26 years. I served in the town council and also the South West CDC as your Chairman. So I’ve covered the whole area.

“I’m back because I feel things are not going on correctly because there’s a lack of accountability, a lack of transparency and a lack of independence, the appointments of senior people in the government.

“These form the basis of a good government and I found it was lacking and, therefore, I decided I must come back.

“Also when we go into parliament, we will be bringing up issues like your CPF, your housing problems, healthcare problems but, most important, we have to monitor how the reserves are being used by the government in this Covid-19 crisis.

“I will bring 4 members of mine to West Coast.They all come from different backgrounds and each of them bring with them their expertise to help us run the town councils and other organisations. Let me also tell you that PSP will also be contesting in the GRCs of Choa Chu Kang, Tanjong Pagar, Nee Soon and the single (member) constituency of Pioneer, Marymount, Kebun Baru, Hong Kah North and Yio Chu Kang.

“PSP candidates come from very different backgrounds and they bring with them the experiences and knowledge to serve you.

“We are one team, and we work as a team. So when you vote for one, remember he is backed by a whole team.

“So, please consider PSP and also think carefully. You must vote us to give us a voice in parliament.

“You deserve better. Vote PSP, thank you.” /TISG