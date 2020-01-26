Dr Tan Cheng Bock and PSP team hold second walkabout of the year in 14 areas

- Advertisement -

The Progress Singapore Party held its second walkabout of the year last Sunday. Its Secretary-General, Dr Tan Cheng Bock, posted about it on Facebook on Friday (Jan 24).

The PSP leader and party members covered 14 areas: Teck Whye Market, Fajar Road, Teban Gardens, Sembawang, Bukit Merah, Telok Blangah, Holland Drive, Kallang Bahru, Ang Mo Kio, Eunos, Bedok, Aljunied, Marine Parade and Tampines.

Dr Tan said: “In the 90s, I also practised medicine in the Teck Whye area and it was so heartening to be back. My old clinic is now Eye Zone Optical.”

Dr Tan added that he and his party members were touched by the warm response from the residents during their walkabouts. They “also had the opportunity to exchange CNY greetings with many residents there”. He added that the reusable bags they distributed proved to be popular and were snapped up in no time.

The party’s first walkabout covered similar areas, such as Teban Gardens, in the West Coast Group Representation Constituency.

The day after the first walkabout, Dr Tan wrote on Facebook (Jan 13) that: “For me, after 26 years as an MP in Ayer Rajah, it felt like a homecoming.”

Although 200 members and volunteers joined Dr Tan during the first walkabout, he did not give a direct answer as to whether the PSP intended to contest in the area during the upcoming elections.