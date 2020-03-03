Dr Lee Wei Ling says about LKY: “Of course he knew exactly what he was doing”

- Advertisement -

“After signing his final will in 2013, Lee Kuan Yew independently drafted and executed an amendment to the will (a codicil) which referenced the final will”, Dr Lee Wei Ling wrote, on her father – “Of course he knew exactly what he was doing”.

In a Facebook post yesterday (Mar 2), the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s daughter Dr Lee Wei Ling wrote that after her father added in his amendment to the Will, “Lee Kuan Yew then informed Kwa Kim Li, his lawyer, and his three children and daughters-in-law. He forwarded, through his PA, the entire correspondence relating to his signing of his final will, with a new heading – “Last Will & Testament & Codicil” –“

“This was the one and only occasion when my father wrote to Kwa Kim Li, his children and their spouses on his will in this manner”, she added.

Dr Lee also said that Mr Lee included the entire correspondence leading up to the signing of the will.

“Through all this and the new heading, he signalled finality on the matter of his will. To think otherwise is daft”, she wrote.

The tribunal looking into allegations of misconduct involving Mrs Lee Suet Fern wife of Mr Lee Hsien Yang, found last week that the couple had misled the elder Mr Lee into hurriedly signing his will while he was frail and in ill health, and before he could be properly advised on it.

It also found that Mr Lee Hsien Yang had cut his father’s usual lawyer, Ms Kwa Kim Li, out of communications on the last will.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang responded to the findings by a disciplinary tribunal set up to examine the role played by his wife, lawyer Lee Suet Fern, over the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s will.

In a Facebook post, Mr Lee said: “What in the world did I stand to gain out of my supposed elaborate deception?” /TISG