Domestic worker jumps from flat after failing to stab housemate

- Advertisement -

A 26-year-old Burmese domestic helper jumped from the fourth floor of a HDB flat after she tried, but failed, to stab her housemate.

According to a report on Shin Min Daily News, the domestic helper’s housemate had just finished taking a shower and came out, when the woman attempted to stab her with a pair of scissors.

The housemate managed to run away, with others in the house attempting to restrain her. However, she managed to break free and started running up and down the corridor, even hitting her head against the wall at one point.

The incident took place on Sunday morning (Aug 16) at Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

- Advertisement -

In her fit, the woman ran towards the end of the building and threw herself off the fourth storey ledge.

The Chinese Daily also reported that the Burmese woman was showing worrying signs since she first moved into the flat, as per their agency’s arrangements.

“When I first moved in, she was already here. During this period we’d regularly see her crying and laughing. We once heard her say her work permit was about to expire, but due to our language barrier, I wasn’t able to understand further”, she said.

In speaking to the media, police said the woman was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Neighbours also told the Chinese daily that they had heard screams during the incident and that by the time they came out, the woman was already lying at the foot of the block. /TISG