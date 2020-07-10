Chris Evans and Lily James spotted eating ice cream on London park date

- Advertisement -

Captain America star Chris Evans and Cinderella actress Lily James continued to stoke dating rumours in London this week with another photographed outing. The Daily Mail published photos of James and Evans together in a London park, eating ice cream. The pair was sitting and lying on the grass without facial masks. James and Evans chatted, smiled and looked like they had a good time but they were not showing any PDA. The duo were spotted walking side by side but they did not hold hands in front of the cameras.

They could just be friends or maybe it is the start of a new relationship. Both parties have not confirmed or denied whether they are dating or not. James donned jeans, a pink graphic T-shirt, cream cardigan and wore a blue bandanna as a face covering. As for Evans, he wore a navy and gray T-shirt, dark jeans, a New England Patriots bandanna as a face covering and Boston Red Sox hat.

Evans showed support for his beloved Boston abroad. Both James and Evans sported sunglasses. James and Evans have not said anything on the speculation around their outings. James was spotted with ex Matt Smith in May. The couple were reported to have split in December. Smith and James have not confirmed or denied the reports. In June 2019, James shared with The Telegraph that she deliberately kept her and Smith’s relationship a secret to protect it.

- Advertisement -

“There is more interest because we are both in the industry, so you have to be more protective,” she said. “It is a weird thing to say, but I feel really proud that there aren’t too many photographs of us online. We don’t really do many official things together, because it feels like that [the relationship] is just for us.”

In January, Us Weekly reported that Evans was seeing someone and was planning to “be more private with his love life.” Both Evans and James were first spotted on Saturday. The paparazzi photographed the duo leaving London’s Mark’s Club in Mayfair and getting into the same cab back to Evans’ hotel to presumably spend more time together. James has her own home in the city.

A report by the Daily Mail ran photos of the duo spending time together at The Corinthia around 1AM. James and Evans left the car separately with Evans going into the front entrance of the hotel and James to the back. Evans and James are not the only ones speculated to be dating. Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González were photographed making out in a pool in Cabo. /TISG