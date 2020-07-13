“Bukit Batok, shame on you” — Many people online disappointed with voters in SMC

- Advertisement -

Singapore — There has been “disappointment” online over the 2020 General Election result in Bukit Batok Single-Member Constituency, where the People’s Action Party’s Murali Pillai won over the Singapore Democratic Party’s Dr Chee Soon Juan.

Bukit Batok SMC had seen a rematch between Mr Murali and Dr Chee this year. Their first contest was in a 2016 by-election. At that time, Mr Murali got 61.2 per cent of the vote, Dr Chee got 38.8 per cent.

This time around, the margin of victory was narrower. Mr Murali got 54.80 per cent of the vote, while Dr Chee got 45.20 per cent.

This year’s contest did not come without its issues. Shortly after the General Election was called, Mr Murali reported that a post concerning his son was circulating on social media. Dr Chee did not stay silent on the matter and called on those responsible not to do such a thing, saying that political differences do not merit such behaviour — especially against a politician’s family members.

Many people praised Dr Chee for this stand and he was called a “gentleman”.

Although he has lost, Dr Chee has been urged to try again at the next elections. His supporters have also criticised the voters in Bukit Batok. One person online told residents in the constituency: “Please do not complain anymore.” Another was more critical: “Bukit Batok, shame on you.”

/TISG