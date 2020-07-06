A tale of 2 candidates: Netizens compare WP’s Raeesah Khan’s apology with PAP’s Ivan Lim’s statement

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Workers’ Party (WP) GE 2020 candidate Raeesah Khan made the news on Sunday night (July 5) after the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that two reports were filed against her concerning comments she made online in 2018 on race and religion.

A short while later, Ms Khan, flanked by WP leaders Pritam Singh and Sylvia Lim, as well as her running mates at Sengkang GRC, made an apology to the public, which she also published on social media.

She wrote that she had never meant to cause social divisions, but that her intent was to raise awareness of minority concerns, adding that she would fully cooperate with police investigations.

“I apologise to any racial group or community who have been hurt by my comments. My remarks were insensitive, and I regret making them,” said Ms Khan. “I feel passionate about minority issues, regardless of race, and in my passion, I made improper remarks, and I have to be accountable for them.”

Many netizens have commented on the sincerity of Ms Khan’s apology. Others have been vocal about their support, stating that they did not believe the police reports filed against her were warranted.

On Twitter, netizens started using hashtags such as #IStandWithRaeesah and #CatsForRaeesahKhan to show support to the WP candidate.

Other netizens were quick to point out the difference between Ms Khan’s apology and the statement made by former PAP would-be-candidate Ivan Lim, who bowed out of the race shortly before Nomination Day on June 30. After being named as a potential candidate for the ruling party, stories began to emerge online concerning Mr Lim’s alleged elitist and arrogant behaviour toward the men under his command during his days of national service.

On the Facebook page Wake Up Singapore, a meme that compared their words had been shared over 2,600 times. PAP’s Ivan Lim is quoted as saying “I continue to state my position that the allegations are baseless,” in contrast with Ms Khan’s words of apology.

At the bottom of the meme are the words “Humility and Accountability.”

Commenting on the meme, netizens voiced their support for Ms Khan.

Some commenters not only praised Ms Khan, but also the WP as a whole for how well they handled the incident.

Many netizens voiced out how they failed to see where the candidate had been wrong in the first place.

-/TISG

