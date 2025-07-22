Zheng Qinwen will take a short break from WTA Tour despite surgery success

INTERNATIONAL: Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen recently announced that she had surgery to fix her elbow injury. Because of this, she will miss the upcoming US Open series, including the US Open tournament itself.

The athlete has been dealing with injury problems throughout the 2025 season. She postponed the start of her 2025 season because of an injury she didn’t specify. Furthermore, she eventually lost in the second round of the Australian Open to Laura Siegemund.

In the clay-court season, Zheng made it to the semifinals of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia and the quarterfinals of Roland Garros. However, she was defeated in the first round of Wimbledon for the third year in a row, losing in three sets to Katerina Sinikova.

The 22-year-old did not disclose a clear timeline for her return to the WTA Tour, but hasn’t ruled out playing again this season.

On social media, Zheng said: “I want to share a quick update with you all. Over the past months, I’ve been dealing with persistent pain in my right elbow during training and matches. Despite trying various treatments to manage it, the discomfort never fully went away.”

She added, “After consulting with elbow specialists and discussing thoroughly with my team, we decided that arthroscopic surgery was the best option to fully resolve the issue. Yesterday, I underwent the procedure successfully, and I’m grateful to have it behind me… Now begins the recovery journey. Over the next few weeks and months, I’ll be focusing entirely on rehab—doing everything I can to come back stronger and healthier.”

Zheng assured her fans that this will just be a “short break”, and that she will do what’s needed to be a better athlete. “Thank you all for your continued support and encouragement. I can’t wait to be back—see you soon!” she concluded.

Netizens expressed their support for Zheng in the comments section. One netizen stated: “Chinwen, come on!!!! So sad for you 🥹🥹 Barcelona has been hot lately. Watch out for the wound! Be sure to take a good rest and recover slowly, don’t worry 💕 we will always support you 💞 you will always be Queen WEN 👑 (translated)”

Another netizen wished her a pleasant recovery and stated: “Stay strong, Zheng, you are an excellent tennis player and a beautiful human being! We are praying for your recovery 🙏🏼”

One more netizen remarked: “So sorry you’re going through this right now. Please know I’m thinking of you and sending positive vibes your way. Take all the time you need to heal, we’ll be here waiting for you 😘❤️❤️.”