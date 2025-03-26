SINGAPORE: LAMC Productions presents The Yussef Dayes Experience – Live in Singapore! Catch this exhilarating performance on June 3, 2025 (Tuesday) at 8 pm at Foo Chow Hall.

Unforgettable night

Get ready for an unforgettable night with Yussef Dayes, one of today’s most innovative drummers, known for blending jazz, funk, and Afrobeat into an electrifying, genre-crossing sound. Renowned for his explosive live shows and improvisational style, Dayes brings his signature grooves and soulful rhythms to Singapore for a truly immersive musical experience.

Tickets go on sale on March 28, 2025 (Friday) at 12 pm, available via Sistic outlets and Sistic.com.sg.

🎟️ General Admission: S$158

✨ Priority Entry Add-On: S$30

Deeply moving experience

Born and raised in South London, Yussef Dayes is not just a drummer—he’s a powerful force in modern music. His performances blend emotion, spirituality, and technical mastery, making every show a deeply moving experience.

His breakout year came with the release of his debut solo album, Black Classical Music, featuring collaborations with Masego, Chronixx, Tom Misch, and others. The album earned widespread acclaim, winning an Ivor Novello Award for Best Album and securing two Brit Award nominations. It’s been spotlighted by Spotify, NPR, BBC Radio 6 Music, and many more across editorial playlists and media outlets.

Sold-out tours across UK, US, Australia, Asia and Latin America

Following this success, Dayes has headlined sold-out tours across the UK, US, Australia, Asia, and Latin America, including a packed show at the iconic Royal Albert Hall.

After the popularity of his Live at Joshua Tree EP, he released his second amazing live session, Live From Malibu, in early 2024. To far, it has received over 2.5 million views.

Dayes delivered an incredible performance on BBC’s Later… with Jools Holland and ended 2023 as the first solo drummer to host a viral COLOURS show, which received over 3.2 million views in just three weeks.

Don’t miss your chance to witness The Yussef Dayes Experience live—an evening of powerful rhythm, world-class musicianship, and unforgettable vibes.