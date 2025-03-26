Celebrity

Yussef Dayes, renowned drummer and composer, to perform live in Singapore

ByLydia Koh

March 26, 2025

SINGAPORE: LAMC Productions presents The Yussef Dayes Experience – Live in Singapore! Catch this exhilarating performance on June 3, 2025 (Tuesday) at 8 pm at Foo Chow Hall.

Unforgettable night

Get ready for an unforgettable night with Yussef Dayes, one of today’s most innovative drummers, known for blending jazz, funk, and Afrobeat into an electrifying, genre-crossing sound. Renowned for his explosive live shows and improvisational style, Dayes brings his signature grooves and soulful rhythms to Singapore for a truly immersive musical experience.

Tickets go on sale on March 28, 2025 (Friday) at 12 pm, available via Sistic outlets and Sistic.com.sg.
🎟️ General Admission: S$158
✨ Priority Entry Add-On: S$30

Deeply moving experience

Born and raised in South London, Yussef Dayes is not just a drummer—he’s a powerful force in modern music. His performances blend emotion, spirituality, and technical mastery, making every show a deeply moving experience.

His breakout year came with the release of his debut solo album, Black Classical Music, featuring collaborations with Masego, Chronixx, Tom Misch, and others. The album earned widespread acclaim, winning an Ivor Novello Award for Best Album and securing two Brit Award nominations. It’s been spotlighted by Spotify, NPR, BBC Radio 6 Music, and many more across editorial playlists and media outlets.

See also  Indranee Rajah will head new UPLIFT task force to provide support for underprivileged students

Sold-out tours across UK, US, Australia, Asia and Latin America

Following this success, Dayes has headlined sold-out tours across the UK, US, Australia, Asia, and Latin America, including a packed show at the iconic Royal Albert Hall.

After the popularity of his Live at Joshua Tree EP, he released his second amazing live session, Live From Malibu, in early 2024. To far, it has received over 2.5 million views.

Dayes delivered an incredible performance on BBC’s Later… with Jools Holland and ended 2023 as the first solo drummer to host a viral COLOURS show, which received over 3.2 million views in just three weeks.

Don’t miss your chance to witness The Yussef Dayes Experience live—an evening of powerful rhythm, world-class musicianship, and unforgettable vibes.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

Grace Chan, the former Miss HK, shares pictures from her trip to Malaysia with her husband, Kevin Cheng

March 25, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Kim Sae Ron’s ex-boyfriend’s statement about her death shocks Korean netizens

March 25, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Former girlfriend of the son of Lee Shau Kee, Hong Kong’s second-richest man, initially targeted in Carina Lau’s kidnapping

March 24, 2025 Lydia Koh

You missed

Celebrity

Yussef Dayes, renowned drummer and composer, to perform live in Singapore

March 26, 2025 Lydia Koh
Lifestyle

‘Entry-level jobs are disappearing — what can younger Singaporeans do to stay competitive?’ Man asks

March 26, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Business

Haidilao operator Super Hi’s $11.6M loss has netizens saying ‘Super Bye’ despite revenue growth

March 26, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Property

Daughter of Malaysia’s Public Bank founder buys S$93.9M GCB in Singapore’s Tanglin Hill

March 26, 2025 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.