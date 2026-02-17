Yuhua hawker apologises after using a ‘broom’ to clean tables, NEA advises against the practice

SINGAPORE: A hawker at Yuhua Place Market and Hawker Centre has apologised after a video showed him using what looked like a broom to scrub tables and stools. The clip, posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Feb 15, drew criticism online.

According to 8world News, the man who was identified as Yang Chaochao runs an economic rice stall with his sister and brother-in-law at Block 347 Jurong East Avenue 1. In the video, Yang was seen brushing several tables and stools with a long-handled tool.

Some viewers felt the method was unhygienic. They argued that tables should be wiped with a cloth, not brushed with something that resembles a floor broom. Others took a more measured view. They said the clip did not show him using the same tool on the floor.

The Yuhua Constituency Street 31 Shop-Proprietors and Hawkers Association confirmed to 8world News that the incident took place at the hawker centre. The chairman, Karney Ngai Ching Kwan, clarified that Yang is not part of the cleaning contractor’s team but a stallholder.

Yang later met with the association and explained that the tool was a newly bought long-handled brush. He had intended to use it to scrub off stubborn bird droppings and food scraps on tables. He admitted he bought the wrong type of brush. After brushing the surfaces, he said he wiped them down with a cloth. He accepted that the method was inappropriate and apologised. He said he would not repeat it.

Yang’s sister also spoke to 8world News. She said the person who filmed and posted the video may not have known the full story. She expressed concern that the footage could hurt their business and the hawker centre’s name.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) told 8world News it was aware of the video and had contacted the stallholder. NEA said Yang acted out of goodwill after noticing dirt on the tables. The agency advised him not to use such tools to clean tables in future. It also informed the hawkers’ association to have the affected tables cleaned by the appointed contractor.

The case comes shortly after another incident where a worker was filmed using a broom to clean shelves at a BreadTalk outlet, which had already heightened public sensitivity to cleaning practices in food settings.

This latest case also shows how quickly a short clip can shape public opinion and online judgment. It also reflects rising expectations around hygiene in shared dining spaces. Hawker centres are part of daily life in Singapore. Clean tables are not a small matter. They shape trust.

For Yang, the lesson was public. For others, it may be a reminder that good intentions still need proper methods, especially in places where food is served.