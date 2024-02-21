In a case that has rocked the online parenting community, Ruby Franke, the face behind the once-popular “8 Passengers” YouTube channel, and her associate Jodi Hildebrandt, have been handed down severe sentences after pleading guilty to the mistreatment of her children.

Facing the most stringent penalty available under Utah law, both Franke and Hildebrandt could serve up to 30 years in prison, as stated by the prosecutor following the sentencing hearing. The courtroom drama revealed shocking details of the strict regime Franke’s children endured. The state prosecutor described it as a “concentration camp-like setting.”

Franke, known for dispensing parenting advice to her online audience, admitted to inflicting severe punishment upon her children, including subjecting them to bindings and forced labor under the scorching sun. Hildebrandt, her partner in their counseling business, ConneXions Classroom, was also implicated in the scandal.

YouTuber Ruby Franke

Prosecutors highlighted how the defendants justified their actions through religious extremism, believing that the mistreatment was necessary for spiritual purification. Hildebrandt’s claims of divine communication and Franke’s unquestioning acceptance of her leadership painted a disturbing picture of manipulation and fanaticism.

The fallout from Franke’s actions has reverberated beyond the courtroom. Her once-thriving YouTube channel has shuttered, and her family life lies in tatters. Amidst divorce proceedings initiated by her husband, Kevin Franke, the family stands fractured, with elder children appearing in court alongside their father, expressing both sorrow and solidarity.

In poignant statements submitted to the court, Franke’s family members painted a picture of a woman deeply influenced and manipulated by Hildebrandt’s machinations.

As the legal proceedings draw to a close, the harrowing tale of Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of unchecked extremism and the devastating impact it can have on families and communities.

