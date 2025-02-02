CHINA: A young woman from Tangshan, Hebei Province, China, is capturing hearts across mainland social media after her story of determination and self-reliance went viral. The latest South China Morning Post report featured Huanping, a woman with cerebral palsy who sold hairpins on the streets to support herself despite facing significant physical and emotional challenges.

Huanping, estranged from her parents, was recently discovered selling her handmade hairpins outside a shopping mall. Her unsteady gait and the sight of her humble setup, featuring a black umbrella displaying her wares, caught the attention of Sanzhenban, a photographer and influencer with nearly 100,000 followers. On Jan 9, Sanzhenban shared their interaction on social media, and the video quickly went viral, sparking a wave of admiration from viewers.

Born prematurely and deprived of oxygen, her condition led to cerebral palsy, leaving her with mobility issues. Growing up with minimal parental support, her parents moved away to work, leaving her to fend for herself. They later had another daughter, but she navigated life alone. Despite the challenges, she remains resolute, “They may not love me that much, but I love myself a lot. I am struggling hard for life,” she shared.

After her previous employer went bankrupt, she took matters into her own hands, selling hairpins for just two yuan (roughly 27 US cents) each. She holds up a placard that reads: “Since you’re here, why not buy one?” — a cheerful invitation that reflects her optimistic outlook despite the cold, discouraging many from venturing outside. Her daily sales are modest, but she remains undeterred, driven by a dream to take her beloved grandmother on a journey to see the world.

The emotional video of Huanping garnered attention not only for her perseverance but also for her inner strength. Raised by her grandmother, She fondly recalls her childhood, often marred by bullying. Her classmates would call her a “cripple” and mock her for having absent parents. Yet, as an adult, she has come to terms with her past and refuses to let it define her.

“What is done is done. At least now I can rely on myself and stay strong,” she said. “I can speak fluently, and my hands function well enough to work. Compared to many others with cerebral palsy, I am very lucky. You have to stay optimistic to live a good life.”

Her message is one of self-reliance, resilience, and hope. “As a girl, you really have to rely on yourself. You need to build inner strength. I think I am amazing. After everything I have been through, I am still happy. I am proud of myself,” she added.

Her encounter with Sanzhenban has since sparked an outpouring of support from the online community. Many netizens were deeply moved by her story, with one commenting: “They may not love me that much, but I love myself a lot. That’s so heartbreaking to hear.” Another shared, “Optimistic, cheerful, kind, and full of smiles. Good things will come to such a beautiful soul. Keep going!”

Her journey of courage and self-empowerment has become a beacon of hope, reminding us of the power of perseverance and a positive mindset, no matter the circumstances.