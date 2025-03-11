Singapore News

YouBiz joins forces with TikTok to revolutionise financial efficiency for businesses

ByGemma Iso

March 11, 2025
SINGAPORE: In an exciting move to support local businesses, YouBiz and TikTok for Business have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing financial efficiency and revolutionising digital marketing for e-commerce brands.

According to a recent Singapore Business Review report, the collaboration will help businesses streamline their advertising budgets, reduce financial inefficiencies, and unlock opportunities for long-term growth. By integrating YouBiz’s multi-currency corporate card and spend management solutions directly into TikTok’s advertising platform, the partnership promises to provide a seamless experience for businesses of all sizes.

Key benefits include unlimited 1% cashback on all expenses, up to 3% cashback specifically for TikTok ad spending, and affordable remittance services. These features will allow businesses to maximise their return on investment (ROI) while slashing operational costs.

Additionally, the partnership introduces an exclusive incentive for new advertisers of up to S$133 (US$100) in TikTok ad credits. This opportunity will enable businesses to test and fine-tune their marketing strategies, driving smarter ad spending and improving overall campaign performance.

This collaboration is set to empower e-commerce brands to optimize their digital marketing efforts, boost their financial efficiency, and drive sustainable growth in a competitive online marketplace.

