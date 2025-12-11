// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, December 11, 2025
29.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: TikTok video screenshot @reichurachl
JobsLifestyleSingapore News
2 min.Read

‘You should leave!’ — SG fresh grad gets a shocking email from her boss within 30 minutes after she recommended how the ‘company could run more efficiently’

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: In her TikTok clip, a Singaporean woman, RachL @reichurachl, under the channel “Unrelatable in Singapore,” part of a series on Work Horror Stories, recounted what she called “one of my biggest career mistakes,” all centred on a moment of candour she quickly came to regret.

Fresh out of school with a communications background, she joined a young SME marketing firm — a small outfit still finding its operational rhythm. As she put it, “the organisation in this company is kind of bad.” And her perspective didn’t come from nowhere; she had previously interned at a major corporation where she “learned basic company structure,” giving her a sense of how things could run more smoothly.

So, when her new boss sat her down after one to two months to ask, “Oh, so how do you find the company?” RachL answered the only way she knew how. “I said, I love the team. I love the work. I love working. But the organisation in this company is kind of bad.” And she didn’t stop there. Believing this was the kind of transparency leaders appreciated, she took the chance to “give recommendations for how I thought the company could be run a lot more efficiently.”

See also  ‘I found myself in a toxic and gross work environment’ — Employee quits job without a backup

What she received was every young employee’s nightmare: The dreaded email from management. “Not even the next day. In the next half an hour, she sent me this long a** email saying, ‘I believe we have different visions. And if you want to leave, you should leave!’” That single message sealed the lesson for her: “Never answer too honestly in the workplace.”

Never!!
byu/cdcpowermah insingaporespeaks

Her comment section lit up with Singaporeans who understood the assignment far too well. One viewer summarised corporate realism, cutting to the chase: “Honesty is never valued. It always has to be PC and aligned to your boss and the org’s interest. Period.”

Another noted that companies may claim they want transparency, but only on their terms. “When companies said they are open to feedback, they are only open to hear what they want to hear…”

Others offered more nuanced workplace survival tactics:

See also  Singapore's mayors: Who are they and what do they do?

“For starters, know your boss. Some bosses can’t handle the truth. Once you figure out what kind of boss you have, then you can couch your feedback appropriately. If your boss isn’t the kind that can handle negative or constructive feedback, it might be better not to offer any,” one advised.

“Your boss was overly sensitive and didn’t know how to receive constructive criticism. Also, what works for major corporations won’t necessarily work for SMEs,” added another.

And the classic career-saving reframing: “Instead of saying the organisational structure is bad, say you would like to provide some feedback from a staff perspective if it’s possible, and put it across professionally. I’m sure you know more words than just ‘bad’.”

RachL’s misstep was honest, well-intentioned, and painfully relatable, and it served as a reminder to young Singaporeans entering the workforce: Transparency is admirable, but reading the room is also essential. And sometimes, the safest feedback is the one you kindly wrap in layers before unboxing.

See also  Two arrested after brawl breaks out at Geylang coffeeshop

Read related: ‘If you’re not confident, then get lost! People like you will never succeed! Stay poor!’ — CEO brutally rejects SG job applicant for being honest

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Toa Payoh four-room HDB flat sold for record S$1.32M

SINGAPORE: A four-room Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat...

Nvidia calls report of China’s DeepSeek using banned Blackwell chips ‘far-fetched’

On Wednesday, US chipmaker Nvidia said a report claiming...

Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek reportedly using banned Nvidia Blackwell chips to build upcoming model: The Information

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up DeepSeek has reportedly used...

Woman, 25, asks if she should quit her job for the sake of her career

SINGAPORE: More and more people in Singapore appear to...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //