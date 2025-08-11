Yet another Singapore driver caught illegally pumping cheap petrol in JB

MALAYSIA: Yet another Singapore-registered car driver has been caught on camera illegally pumping subsidised RON95 petrol from a petrol station in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

The latest incident took place on Saturday (9 Aug), coincidentally Singapore’s National Day. Malaysian authorities have confirmed to local paper China Press that they have launched an investigation into the matter.

The photograph published by China Press shows a male driver of a white car with a Singapore license plate filling his petrol tank with RON95 petrol. As it is a subsidised petrol, RON95 is only supposed to be sold to Malaysians. Foreign drivers are prohibited from pumping RON95 petrol.

Malaysian authorities have pointed out that the incident could have been prevented as the petrol pump was located right in front of the counter. Questioning whether the petrol station operator was negligent, the authorities have said that they will review surveillance footage to check if the operator has violated the law.

Some politicians in Malaysia are also calling for enforcement action against the foreign drivers who flout rules as well, instead of only targeting petrol station operators. These politicians are calling on the government to update current regulations to allow the authorities to take action directly against drivers.

This is the second such incident so far in August alone. On Aug 3, another Singapore-registered car driver was caught on camera illegally pumping RON95 petrol. He was also seen pumping more petrol into a plastic container.