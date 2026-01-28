Dad who used tote bag straps as a toddler harness gets thumbs up

SINGAPORE: A father’s inventive use of a tote bag for his toddler was met with approval when a video of the father and child walking side by side was shared online.

On Jan 12, TikTok user @chamhuii shared a seven-second clip of a father walking with his child, who looked to be around a year old.

The dad had apparently cut holes in a tote bag for the child’s legs to fit through, and then was walking with his offspring by holding firmly onto the tote’s straps.

“Only in #singapore. #reducereuserecycle #singaporesightings #toddlerlife #parenting,” Ms Cham wrote in the caption to her video, which has been viewed over 490,500 times.

She also called it a “great way to reuse your canvas tote bags.”

Now, of course, the toddler’s dad (or either parent, for that matter) could have bought a child’s harness, which are also known as leashes, for this purpose, but as Ms Cham pointed out, part of the beauty of this particular situation is how practical it is.

Many users on the platform have since commented on her video.

While most were charmed by the dad’s novel use of the tote bag, one commenter wrote, “I don’t like this.”

To them, another asked if they “don’t like a parent preventing their child from getting kidnapped or running off?”

Others complimented the dad, with one calling him a “genius” and another calling the idea both “smart and hilarious.”

Ms Cham also wrote in the comments, “Yes, and after the kids outgrow the bag, you can sew back the holes for the legs, and voila! You can reuse the tote bag again.”

“It’s probably so good when they learn 2 walk, cannot fall on the dirty ground outside + helps teach balance,” another observed.

“This is awesome. This helps kids learn boundaries and how to navigate the public early,” chimed in a TikTok user.

Another brought up the point that some people hate backpack-type leashes that are put on small children, saying “kids aren’t dogs. Kids do need this stuff, though they wander away in a second.”

“Yeah, but the leashes just look weird imho like they’re animals. This is cute,” a commenter answered.

Many others wrote that the dad’s idea is much better than leashes, though they serve the same purpose.

Would you put a leash on your child?

Whether or not a small child should be leashed has been the topic of much debate over the years. Parents who use them argue that they keep their children safe while giving them autonomy, while others seem to feel that they humiliate the children who wear them.

Toddlers have poor impulse control, and letting go of their hands for even a few seconds can have serious consequences.

And yet, are harnesses or leashes the answer? They have become more common in Singapore, where parents understandably have wanted to keep their small children close, especially in crowded areas.

As every child is different, maybe the dad in the video has the right idea. Parents can start with repurposing a tote bag, and then go on from there. /TISG

