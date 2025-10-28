// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
32.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before his assassination in 2022
Asia
1 min.Read

Yamagami admits to killing former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

NARA, JAPAN:  In a courtroom heavy with emotion and history, the man accused of assassinating former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calmly admitted to the killing — a stark moment in a case that has haunted Japan since 2022.

“It is true that I did it,” said Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, speaking softly yet clearly in his first court appearance since the fatal shooting that shocked one of the world’s safest nations. Dressed simply in a black sweatshirt and grey trousers, his long hair tied neatly back, Yamagami appeared composed — even detached — as he confessed before the Nara District Court.

Yamagami was arrested immediately after the attack in July 2022, moments after allegedly firing a homemade gun at Abe during an election campaign speech in Nara. The dreadful episode, caught on camera, echoed all over Japan.

His defence lawyer urged the court for leniency, arguing that the improvised weapon did not meet the legal definition of a firearm under Japan’s strict Firearms and Swords Control Act.

See also  A village on top of a mall in Indonesia

The start of the trial carried a strange sense of timing and symbolism. As proceedings began in Nara, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was in Tokyo meeting US President Donald Trump, a close ally of Abe and a key figure in his political legacy.

“He was a great friend of mine and a great friend of yours,” Trump said, recalling the bond he shared with Abe over golf games and policy talks — a friendship that once helped define the US–Japan partnership.

For many in Japan, Yamagami’s motive remains as compelling as it is tragic. Investigators say he resented Abe for his perceived ties to the Unification Church, a religious organisation his mother had donated nearly 100 million yen (about US$660,000 or S$855,000) to — a loss that reportedly left the family in financial ruin.

The Unification Church, founded in South Korea in 1954 and known for its mass wedding ceremonies, has long faced criticism in Japan. After the assassination, revelations that more than 100 lawmakers from Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) had connections to the group set off a public reckoning — one that deeply eroded trust in the government.

See also  Dr Chee calls out event held at Bukit Batok on 7th march

Seventeen more hearings are scheduled before a verdict is expected on Jan 21, with the nation watching closely as the trial reopens one of the darkest and most painful chapters in modern Japanese history.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Property

About half of new poll respondents say they don’t find BTOs affordable

SINGAPORE: A new survey by ERA Realty Network and...
Business

MoneyHero’s WhatsApp AI-powered ‘Car Insurance SaverBot’ Beta to roll out in Singapore this November

SINGAPORE: MoneyHero Group has launched its AI-powered “Car Insurance SaverBot”...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

SDP chief Chee Soon Juan invited to speak in London and Oxford in November

SINGAPORE: In a video posted on social media on...

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

© The Independent Singapore

// //