Wu Chun has had enviable 6-pack abs for the past 25 years

- Advertisement -

41-year-old Wu Chun has an enviable figure. The star reminded his fans of what a thirst trap he is with his latest Instagram post. The Bruneian heartthrob is a father to daughter Nei Nei, 10 and son Max, 7. Wu Chun appears in this month’s Men’s Health China where he is seen flaunting his abs on the cover.

In the interview, Wu Chun shared, “I’m very grateful to my abs because they have been with me for the past 25 years. I don’t have to measure my weight and body fat because [my abs] are how I keep check of my body. I just need to check them out daily to see if I need to be stricter with myself.”

Netizens who read Wu Chun’s Men’s Health interview feel envious of the star, and they commented that it is “impossible” for anybody to stay in such good shape for such a long time, as reported by 8days.sg.

- Advertisement -

“Does he not eat unhealthy food at all? I’d love to have a body like his, but my love for food is too great,” one such netizen lamented. Some netizens said that Wu Chun’s physique is a testament to how disciplined he is and that his dedication to keeping fit is also why he looks as youthful as he does.

Born Oct 10, 1979 as Goh Kiat Chun, Wu Chun is a Bruneian actor, singer, and model. He was a member of Fahrenheit, a Taiwanese Mandopop vocal quartet boy band, from its debut in 2005 to June 2011, singing bass.

Wu has appeared in several Taiwanese television series, such as Tokyo Juliet (2006), Hanazakarino Kimitachihe (2006), Romantic Princess (2007), Hot Shot (2008), Sunshine Angel (2011), and Kindaichi Case Files (2012–2013). His film appearances include The Butterfly Lovers (2008), Lady of the Dynasty (2014).

In 2014, he appeared in the reality television program, Dad is Back with his daughter, Nei Nei. In 2018, he was cast in the Chinese drama, Martial Universe. /TISG

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg