In a significant move for women’s tennis, the WTA announced that it will offer players up to 12 months of paid maternity leave.

This is a major part of a new and comprehensive family benefits programme which has been sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). The programme aims to support female athletes by providing better work-life balance and financial security during maternity, marking an important development in the sport. The WTA also highlighted that this is the first time maternity benefits have been made available to self-employed athletes.

As part of the new plan, players will have access to grants for fertility treatments along with other family-related benefits. WTA CEO Portia Archer said: “It can be challenging to balance the physical and emotional demands of a professional tennis career with the complexities of motherhood and family life.”



She added: “For some time, we have been exploring how we can increase our support for players to help them become parents.”

Eligibility for the benefits

Over 320 players are eligible for these benefits, with eligibility criteria based on competing in a specific number of WTA tournaments within a designated time frame. This ensures that players who have been participating in the tour can access the support provided by the new family benefits programme.

Women athletes’ support

Victoria Azarenka, WTA Players’ Council representative and a two-time Grand Slam winner, said she believed the programme would have a “lasting impact”. As one who experienced firsthand the challenges of balancing motherhood and her professional tennis career, she emphasised the significance of this initiative to female athletes.

Azarenka admitted: “This marks the beginning of a meaningful shift in how we support women in tennis, making it easier for athletes to pursue both their careers and their aspirations of starting a family.”

Belinda Bencic, who won Olympic gold for Switzerland in Tokyo and returned to the WTA Tour after giving birth to her daughter Bella last April, also supports the new programme. She said, “Absolutely, it’s the best news, really. I think we are very proud as players for the WTA (to be) the first sport in female sports to make this.”