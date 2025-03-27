SINGAPORE: Singapore’s workplace fatalities saw a concerning rise in 2024, according to the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) annual workplace safety and health report, released on March 26 and published by Channel News Asia. The number of workplace deaths jumped from 36 in 2023 to 43 in 2024, reflecting a 19% increase. Of the 43 fatalities, nearly half occurred within the construction sector, signaling an ongoing safety crisis in this high-risk industry.

Despite the increase in fatalities, the total number of workplace injuries declined by 2.8%, with 22,157 reported incidents in 2024 compared to 22,787 the previous year. This drop in injuries marks a positive trend, but the rise in fatalities presents a troubling contrast, emphasising the need for enhanced safety protocols across various sectors.

Construction sector leads with the highest fatalities

The construction sector remains the deadliest industry in Singapore, accounting for 20 of the 43 deaths in 2024. The fatality rate within the sector also rose, from 3.4 deaths per 100,000 workers in 2023 to 3.7 in 2024. Workplace deaths in construction have been steadily increasing since 2020, when only nine fatalities were recorded.

The report highlights vehicular incidents, suffocation, drowning, and structural collapses as the leading causes of workplace fatalities. To address these concerns, MOM had introduced voluntary safety time-outs in the construction sector last November, following a string of deaths between July and October. MOM and industry stakeholders must now double down on their efforts to improve safety standards to prevent further loss of life.

Rising risks in the marine and manufacturing industries

While the construction sector bears the brunt of fatalities, other industries are also seeing troubling trends. The marine sector, which recorded no fatalities in 2023, reported five deaths in 2024, bringing its fatality rate to 8.1 per 100,000 workers. Four of the fatalities were related to vessel work at anchorage, and two involved diving operations where safety lapses were identified. MOM is tightening enforcement in this sector, emphasizing the importance of adhering to safety regulations.

The manufacturing sector also witnessed a rise in major injuries, with 123 reported incidents, a slight decrease from 2023. The most common causes of injuries across all sectors were slips, trips, falls, and machinery-related accidents. These injuries continue to account for a significant portion of overall workplace accidents, underscoring the need for more focused efforts on workplace safety training, especially in high-risk environments.

Focus on preventive measures and stricter enforcement

In response to the rising fatalities and injuries, MOM conducted more than 17,000 inspections in 2024, focusing on high-risk industries such as construction, manufacturing, and marine. A total of 16,000 enforcement actions were taken to address breaches in workplace safety standards. The ministry stressed that while Singapore’s overall workplace safety performance remains among the best globally, the increase in fatalities highlights a need for continued vigilance and greater commitment from all stakeholders—employers, workers, and industry regulators—to prioritize safety.

MOM’s report serves as a stark reminder that improving workplace safety is a collective responsibility, requiring sustained effort and diligence to prevent future tragedies.