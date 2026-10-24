Workers' Party MP announces new pickleball measures at Sengkang in light of residents' diverse lifestyles & preferences

Anna Maria Romero | October 24, 2026 2 m read

Facebook screengrab/ Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: In a social media post earlier this week, Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik announced new pickleball guidelines in Sengkang following the results of a survey conducted in late 2025 that more than 2000 residents took part in. The measures take into consideration the varying needs of the residents, he added. While the racquet sport has grown by leaps and bounds in popularity in many countries across the globe, it has come with its own set of problems, especially the noise coming from the sport itself as well as from players who at times continue their games late into the night.

Read related: Pickleball is growing in popularity in Singapore—some are excited, others are worried Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Mr Muhaimin, Sengkang Town Council’s vice chair, said in his post that SKTC decided to implement the two most acceptable regulatory measures that residents had voted on.

The first is a ban on pickleball games in certain courts that are located too close to residential blocks. The second is to set a limit on the sport’s playing hours from 10:00 am to 7:30 pm. These new measures will be implemented on Nov 1, 2026. The following are the courts that allow pickleball Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Anchorvale Vista (near Block 310B)

Anchorvale Vista (near Block 312A)

Aspella (near Block 275B)

Compassvale North Gate (near Block 262C) Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Rivervale Gardens (near Block 120D)

Rivervale Bank (near Block 121B)

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Rivervale View (near Block 161) Rivervale Shores (near Block 175) Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Rivervale Haven (near Block 197) “Balancing the diverse needs of residents can be challenging. Through the pickleball survey and the introduction of new measures, SKTC hopes to support residents who enjoy active lifestyles while also respecting the needs of those who value a quieter environment for rest and recuperation,” the MP added in his post. SKTC published the full results of its pickleball survey here. /TISG Read also: Jamus Lim proposes for underutilised MSCP floors to be used as pickleball courts