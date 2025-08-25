Worker in SG says they’re about to be laid off for the third time in 6 years

SINGAPORE: In a local Reddit thread published on Sunday (Aug 24), u/JuanSkinFreak wrote that they’ve been let go from work multiple times in the past six years. They added that it made them wonder why there haven’t been any improvements in the job market since the pandemic.

In the post on r/askSingapore, the post author wrote that they were laid off in 2019 and again in 2023, and this year, they heard that they will again be let go from work.

“Crazy, thrice in 6 years! I wonder if the future in Singapore is really bleak and is there any light at the end of this tunnel?” the post author wrote.

In a comment, he wrote that he has worked in “Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FNCG), tech and now, a creative agency.”

However, a sharp-eyed commenter on the post wrote that it seems that the post author’s experience does not appear to represent that of other Singaporeans.

“I noticed:

OP is non-local/from [the] Philippines Senior level/pay range high enough to be uncomfortable to disclose Some form of in-house marketing/Marcomms/advertising Went through 3 diff industries in 6 odd years

Hence, he is most likely at risk to be outsourced or released due to mix of cost, Work pass Quota, not being specialised in any area or industry, and in work field highly under threat by AI. So…. His circumstances of 3 retrenchment in 6 years does not necessarily reflect Singapore situation entirely too,” they wrote.

Others agreed and added that non-locals are often let go more quickly than locals, given that there are quotas to meet.

Some, however, agreed that the job market at present does not appear to look very good.

“Feels like job market is going to be worse going forward as many MNCs (multinational corporations) shutting down its office/ restructuring in SG due to cost. Biggest misconception many people have is that AI is taking everyone’s job,” one wrote.

“AI is just being used as a cover for offshoring and laying off people,” another agreed.

“For many, faking positivity, or in denial or purely oblivious should read and network more. Not every company reports retrenchment to media. Many resort to manipulate and soft layoff to disguise it.”

“Such sentiments sharing are getting prevalent in every forum and social media channel. People from China, Singapore, and USA are all sharing the exact stories. There are no lack of highly qualified real people crying from the brutal job hunting experiences,” a commenter chimed in.

A Reddit user tended to agree, writing, “Honestly, there are multiple reasons. This is not a Singapore only problem. Anyone who says it is obviously hasn’t read the news enough.” /TISG

