‘Work is not meant to be enjoyable,’ S’poreans tell fresh grad who says their work is too tiring and ‘sian’

SINGAPORE: A young local Reddit user appeared to receive a bit of a telling-off from others on the platform after they asked the question, “Does anyone not feel like going to work in Singapore?”

In a post on r/askSingapore from earlier this week, u/tryinbutdying wrote, “Fresh grad who doesn’t want to go to work and can’t wait for the weekends because it’s so tiring and sian to go to work. Anyone else feeling the same?”

In a postscript, they wrote that they have chronic fatigue syndrome, which makes going to work too hard, and added a crying emoji.

Many commenters told the post author that what they feel is a normal part of being a grown-up.

“Welcome to adulthood. Go to work just to hope 6 p.m. comes sooner before the boss throws random sh** at you. Go home just to hope the next day doesn’t arrive so fast. Repeat the whole process until it’s Friday, and just don’t feel like going out during the weekend. Depressed on Sunday night because Monday is coming soon. But hey, at least we are getting paid!” was the top comment.

Another Reddit user told the post author bluntly, “Work is not meant to be enjoyable. I know many friends who switched careers to what they felt they were more passionate about, only to be reality checked.

“Turns out running a cafe is a costly balancing act. Social work requires dealing with lots of difficult, unappreciative people while feeling unable to help as much as you want. Freelancing is a highly competitive market, and it is hard to stand out. And digital forensics is more red tape management and bureaucracy than actually technical.

“I feel it is just better to accept that work is unenjoyable, and have it contrast against the rest of your life so that you will be more appreciative of it.”

“Are there actually adults who don’t feel this way? I thought it was a pretty normal way to live life,” another commenter asked.

“You just described all of us, bruh,” one noted.

“Just started work? If so, it may be adjustment difficulty,” a Reddit user pointed out, reassuring the post author, “Eventually you will adapt…but that makes weekends and all the PH much, much more precious and enjoyable.”

Others encouraged the post author to find meaning in their work, or, if this is not possible, to find work where they can find meaning, as this would go far towards cutting away the negative feelings they have towards work. Some advised them to look for connections with people, since this can be a predictor of daily well-being and happiness.

“I think it’s cynical to just accept that work is unenjoyable. Because it shouldn’t be that way. In an ideal world, we all work not because we can’t afford not to (nor for greed of wealth), but because it is meaningful and truly beneficial to our and our community’s quality of life. No matter the emotional and mental challenges that are almost a given with certain jobs, like nursing and social work. And by right, those problems can be alleviated/have solutions if efforts are made to rethink our approach to work, productivity, and humans as a resource,” added a commenter. /TISG

