Woodlands noodle stall owner seeks elderly customer who accidentally paid $450 instead of $4.50, full refund issued

SINGAPORE — Xiao Mei Ban Mian noodle stall announced on Tuesday night (Jan 31) that the customer who had overpaid them by over four hundred dollars for a meal a few days ago has been found, and a full refund was given to him.

On Sunday (Jan 29), Xiao Mei Ban Mian said on its Facebook page that in its branch at 691 Admiralty, they found “an abnormal Nets QR code transfer” which was $450 too much. Guessing that “instead of $4.50, he/she typed $450,” the eatery wrote that they wanted to give back the extra $445.50 to that customer.

The Woodlands noodle stall also thanked everyone, as its initial post earlier this week looking for the customer had been shared over 1000 times on Facebook.

Xiao Mei Ban Mian then appealed to the diner who had made a mistaken payment to reach out and inform them as to the best payment mode for them to return the money, as well as what time the transaction had been made.

It also said that based on CCTV footage, an older person had made the erroneous payment, and it was not one of their regular customers.

“We don’t know how to reach him/her. We are worried he may not even know he made that mistake. Please spread the news and hope he/she realizes and get back the money.”

Xiao Mei Ban Mian also thoughtfully reminded everyone to “pls carefully type when u use epayment mode in everywhere since everyone prefers to use grabpay paylah more now. When u show the transaction screen to cashier, the words on the phone are so small that 450 and 4.50 may not be very obvious.”

By Tuesday afternoon, the eatery posted again, saying that the person had still not come forward to claim the refund and that they had not been able to track him.

But this time, the eatery added a description of the diner: “The potential person is a man who is about 55-65 years old wearing red+navy blue strips polo shirt.”

Thankfully, a few hours later, the mystery was solved.

