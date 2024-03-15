SINGAPORE: A recent report by Deloitte Global has shed light on the status of gender diversity within corporate boardrooms worldwide, revealing both progress and persistent challenges.

According to the report, women currently occupy less than a quarter of board seats globally, marking a modest increase from previous years. However, achieving gender parity in key leadership roles remains a daunting task.

Globally, women now hold 23.3% of board seats, representing a 3.6 percentage point increase since 2022.

Despite this uptick, the path to gender equality in corporate governance remains arduous.

In Singapore, while the percentage of women on boards (20.8%) trails the global average, it surpasses regional counterparts, indicating steady advancement.

In Asia, the Philippines shares Singapore’s standing in female board chair representation at 8.3%.

Deloitte’s report underscores the persistent challenge of achieving gender parity, particularly in pivotal leadership positions.

Without substantial intervention, the report warns, gender equality on corporate boards may not materialize until 2038.

Furthermore, the path to parity in key leadership positions, such as board chairs and chief executive officers, appears murky.

Anna Marks, chair of Deloitte Global, stressed the necessity for concerted efforts from various stakeholders to promote diversity within corporate boards. She emphasized the need for tangible momentum to reach gender parity in the boardroom.

Ms Marks highlighted the benefits that diverse boards can bring, urging organizations and investors to do more to realize these advantages.

While government intervention, including quota legislation, has contributed to progress in some regions, further action is deemed necessary from stakeholders, including investors.

Quota legislation in countries like Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Norway, and Italy has resulted in high percentages of women on boards, ranging from 33% to 40%. However, progress is attributed not solely to quotas but also to government initiatives like targets and disclosures.

In the United Kingdom and Australia, women now hold over a third of board seats, with concerns about “overboarding” proving unfounded.

However, challenges persist in Southeast Asia, where women occupy only 19.9% of board seats, despite a 2.8 percentage point increase.

Malaysia stands out with 28.5% of board seats held by women, propelled by initiatives such as the “one woman on board” quota for listed companies.

Nonetheless, challenges remain evident, with decreases in the percentage of women as board chairs in Malaysia (6.2%) and female CEOs in Singapore (11.9%).

Gek Choo, boardroom program leader at Deloitte Southeast Asia and Singapore, highlighted the growing recognition of the positive impact of gender diversity in the boardroom across the region. She emphasized its importance as organizations respond to new and evolving business challenges.

As the call for gender diversity in corporate leadership grows louder, stakeholders must redouble their efforts to ensure equal representation and seize the benefits of diverse perspectives in the boardroom.