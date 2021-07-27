Home News Woman to donate necklace to temple after husband receives death penalty...

Woman to donate gold necklace to temple after husband receives death penalty reprieve

Mdm Veluthai promised she would give the gold necklace she had worn for over 25 years to a Hindu temple should her husband’s sentence be commuted

Pinterest screengrab

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsLaw
- Advertisement -

Singapore—A woman who promised to donate her gold Thali necklace (understood to be a symbol of marriage) to a Hindu temple if her husband’s death sentence did not push through will happily be making good on her pledge.

In 2018, Madam S. Veluthai’s husband, S.K. Murugan Subrawmaniam, was given the death penalty. 

But Murugan had been retried after the admissibility of his statements when investigated him for a drug offence came into question. 

In early July, Justice Chan Seng Onn ruled that seven statements he made during the investigation could no longer be admitted as evidence against him.

When she was told her husband was given the death sentence three years ago, Mdm Veluthai promised she would give the gold Thali necklace she had worn for over 25 years to a Hindu temple should her husband’s sentence be commuted.

- Advertisement -

As it turns out, the charge against him was changed by the prosecution to a non-capital offence, and he pleaded guilty to the charge of trafficking in no less than 9g of diamorphine. He received a 12-year sentence instead, according to The Straits Times (ST).

He’s been jailed since 2015, but may be out in as soon as 18 months because of good conduct.

His wife recounted that their story has been “a journey of many tears to happiness.”

Mdm Veluthai, who works as a in Tuas and is a grandmother of three, told ST that a groom usually gives his bride a Thali necklace at their wedding, placing it around her neck.

It is meant to be worn as long as the two are married.

- Advertisement -

But as much as she’ll make good on the pledge she made, it’s not the last Thali necklace she’ll have. 

She told ST in Tamil, “We intend to get another Thali as a sign of renewal for his new lease of life, and say our prayers together after his release.”

/TISG

Read also: Australia won’t extradite S’pore-born murder suspect if death penalty awaits him

Australia won’t extradite S’pore-born murder suspect if death penalty awaits him

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags:
- Advertisement -
Business & Economy

MAS’ Ravi Menon: Minimum wage can be considered to uplift those with lowest income

Singapore — The managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore floated the possibility of having a minimum wage to help those with the smallest incomes although he warned it would not do much to address income inequality. Speaking on the topic...
View Post
Featured News

Covid-19: KTV cluster, Jurong Fishery Port outbreak and unvaccinated elderly are three missteps too many

Three missteps have brought Singapore to the current Phase Two Heightened Alert. As a result, Singaporeans are “biting the bullet” until three a half weeks later when it is unclear, at this stage, whether things will get much better. The most ridiculous...
View Post
Featured News

Woman refuses to let delivery rider into lift, says “I don’t share lift”

Singapore — A delivery rider had a rude shock after he encountered a woman who refused to let him into a lift at an HDB block. He shared about the encounter in a Facebook group named "Complaint Singapore" along with a video...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent