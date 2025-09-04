// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, September 4, 2025
29.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Woman spends $11K on salon package only for salon to suddenly close without refund

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A woman has been left in the lurch with thousands of dollars out of pocket after she paid more than S$11,000 for a hair colouring package before she discovered that the salon had shuttered abruptly.

The customer, Joanne, told Stomp that she lodged a complaint with the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) on Aug 23 regarding One Style Salon, which was previously located at Block 482 Tampines Street 43.

In her complaint, Joanne wrote: “In August or September 2024, I purchased a colour package of 45 sessions at a price of S$11,000.55.

“This purchase was made after being pressured by a staff member named May, who shared her personal hardships and pleaded with me to support her.

“She claimed she needed the money for her children’s education in Malaysia and that she was suffering domestic abuse from her husband if she failed to remit money to him. I agreed reluctantly out of compassion.”

However, on Aug 22 this year, when Joanne returned to the same location, she was shocked to find that One Style Salon had been replaced by another business, Meow Aesthetics.

See also  Sengkang landlady from hell limits tenants’ showers to 5 mins and keeps deposits even after tenants move out

“The staff of the new place politely explained that their boss had agreed to honour previous packages by continuing to provide hair-styling, treatment, colouring and even offering gel manicure, pedicure, lashes, makeup, and lip embroidery services,” Joanne told Stomp.

She added that she tried to reach One Style Salon via its listed phone number but did not receive any response.

“I also spoke with someone who claimed to be the landlord and/or boss. His response was extremely rude and dismissive. He stated that he did not track these packages as he was ‘too busy’ and alleged that the ex-employee, May, might have pocketed the money herself,” she shared with Stomp.

“This is wholly unacceptable. This appears to be a scam — collecting payment for packages, shutting down and abandoning customers’ prepaid sessions.”

Joanne may not be the only one affected. A Google review posted in August by another customer read: “Purchased package for haircut and treatment, which cost quite a lot. However, the salon suddenly closed down when I visited it yesterday. Can I know if you have other branches where I can use the package? Or get a refund?”

See also  WP's BlueCycle delights needy mum with furniture donated by fellow East Coast GRC constituent

On Google, One Style Salon is now listed as “permanently closed,” with no other outlets indicated.

Hot this week

Malaysia

Malaysian made men disguise themselves as women and lure Singaporeans into online gambling scams

MALAYSIA: Malaysian police have dismantled an online fraud syndicate...
In the Hood

Uncle draws flak for demanding a woman give up her priority seat on the MRT

SINGAPORE: An uncle has drawn flak online after he...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

© The Independent Singapore