Singapore – A woman pleaded guilty on Friday (May 28) to slapping the face of an eight-year-old girl while on an MRT train last year. She also did not hear the apology of the child as she was talking on the phone loudly.

On Friday, Connie Soh, 45, pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt. Soh faces enhanced penalties for her offence as the victim is under 14 years old.

It was reported that some time before 1.47 pm on Jul 15, 2020, the child accidentally stepped on Soh’s left foot after boarding the MRT train with her mother at Choa Chu Kang station.

The child apologised to Soh; however, the latter was on her phone and did not hear the apology, according to The Straits Times.

Soh then confronted the victim’s mother and questioned her why the child did not apologise for her actions.

When the mother informed Soh that her child did apologise, an argument occurred between the parties.

As the mother and child were about to exit the train at Yew Tee station, Soh slapped the girl on her left cheek, trying to prevent her from leaving without apologising.

The court heard that the girl began to cry, and her mother called the police from the station promptly after.

The mother also took her daughter to National University Hospital later that day and was told by a doctor that the slap resulted in a contusion or bruise.

The doctor gave her a two-day medical certificate, and she was excused from physical activity until Jul 19, 2020.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Joseph Gwee called Soh’s actions an “objectively disproportionate one committed in a public place.” He urged for Soh to be fined at least S$5,000.

Soh is scheduled for sentencing on Jun 18.

The court is also taking into account another charge of using criminal force to poke the nose of the girl’s mother.

For voluntarily causing hurt, Soh can be sentenced to up to three years imprisonment, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

She also faces double this penalty as the victim was under 14./TISG

