Woman slaps 73-year-old taxi driver after refusing to pay S$24 fare, prosecutor calls for protection of service workers

SINGAPORE: A dispute over a S$24 taxi fare in Yishun ended with a 36-year-old Singaporean woman jailed for assaulting an elderly driver who had taken her to the police station at her own request.

According to a Channel NewsAsia (CNA) Feb 19 report, the 36-year-old Shalini Devarajan was convicted of voluntarily causing hurt. The court heard that the driver had remained calm and professional throughout the encounter.

The case began on the afternoon of Nov 11, 2025. A man flagged down a taxi for Shalini. She boarded alone and was taken to Block 260, Yishun Street 22. During the ride, she appeared drunk and slept through most of the trip.

When they reached the block’s shelter, the taxi driver woke her and said the fare was S$24. She said she had no cash and no way to pay electronically. She then called someone and said she needed to go upstairs to get money.

The taxi driver asked her to leave her phone behind as a form of assurance, but she refused, so he suggested following her up. She again refused and told him to take her to the police station instead.

On the way to the Yishun Neighbourhood Police Centre, she scolded him and took photos of him and his vehicle. The taxi driver did not respond.

Once outside the police centre gantry, both got out of the taxi. At about 4.20 p.m., she slapped him on his left cheek. He later sought medical treatment for the pain and was given one day of medical leave. The S$24 fare was never paid. She was arrested by the police that same day.

In court, the prosecution said the taxi driver had acted with restraint and had not provoked the woman. The deputy public prosecutor described taxi drivers as a vulnerable group who deserve protection while carrying out their duties.

The prosecution also sought about S$172 in medical costs for the victim. Shalini said she had no money. The judge did not order compensation after she maintained she was unable to pay.

In mitigation, Shalini claimed she later realised she had a S$50 note in her pocket at the time of the dispute. She also told the court she lacked family support and could not reach the friend she had relied on for help. Although she had earlier mentioned plans for a part-time job, she said she was unable to proceed due to personal issues.

Under the law, voluntarily causing hurt carries a penalty of up to three years’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both. This particular case involves S$24 and a single slap, yet it raises the issue about how service workers are treated.

In this incident, the taxi driver simply complied with the passenger’s demand to go to the police station rather than escalating the dispute.

The court’s sentence sends out a strong message to the public that a disagreement over payment does not, in any way, excuse violence. Shalini could have faced a heavier sentence; instead, the court imposed a two-week jail sentence, marking the line between a fare dispute and a criminal act.