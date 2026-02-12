Woman in Lucky Plaza assault identified as Filipino worker, Philippines to take legal actions

SINGAPORE: In the wake of the violent attack on a woman at Lucky Plaza on Sunday night (February 8), the victim has been identified as a Filipino overseas worker.

Hans Cacdac, the Secretary of the Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers, called the incident an “assault, physical assault. It’s a crime anywhere in the world, especially in Singapore. We are looking into it and filing the necessary legal actions.”

The victim stepped forward to report the assault to the Philippine labor attaché, but further details have not yet been made public, the Philippines’ GMA Online reported on February 10.

The assault occurred amid a crowd of witnesses, some of whom intervened to stop the man and help the woman after she had been violently kicked, causing her to fall to the ground, clutching her side in apparent pain.

Even after she fell, the man tried to kick her in the face and head again. Fortunately, it appears that he missed. His assault only stopped when another man stepped in front of him.

The Police were called but by the time they arrived, the man and the woman were not at the scene.

The incident was caught on camera by more than one witness, however, and clips were posted online and went viral.

Mr Cacdac added that the exact cause of the assault is still being determined by officials looking into the incident.

He said making sure that the victim receives medical attention is the top priority, while the Migrant Workers Office Is prepared to assist in filing a complaint against the man.

Statement from the Philippine Embassy in Singapore

On Wednesday, the Philippine Embassy in Singapore issued a statement saying it had taken note of the videos showing the assault that had spread online.

It said that the citizenship of the assailant has yet to be confirmed.

“The Embassy, through the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), is taking appropriate measures and has reached out to the victim to provide the necessary assistance.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and remain in contact with the victim to help ensure her safety and well-being. At this stage, we are mindful not to disclose details that could inadvertently affect ongoing measures or aggravate the situation,” it added. /TISG

