Woman left injured after confronting brother over 7-figure inheritance left only to sons

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A 67-year-old woman was left injured after she confronted her older brother over a seven-figure inheritance that her father left solely to his sons.

The woman is one of eight children. She has three older sisters, an older brother, two younger brothers, and one younger sister. Her oldest sister and youngest brother have passed, with her having five living siblings.

The woman, Mdm Zhuo Jinfeng, told Shin Min Daily News that her father passed away at the age of 90 three years ago, but his will tore the family apart, as he had left his entire seven-figure fortune to his two living sons.

Unhappy with this, Mdm Zhuo confronted her brother on May 31, but the argument soon turned into an altercation. She told the Chinese daily:

- Advertisement -

“I think the money should be distributed equally. After all, we helped our family run the business when we were young. I went to him to ask for money, but his wife took out a hammer and even wanted to spray insecticide on me. I used an umbrella to defend myself.

“Then my brother pushed me, causing me to roll down the stairs. My hands and feet were bruised, and my head was swollen.”

She said that she called the police.

Mdm Zhuo’s father started out selling eggs before he expanded his business and established a neighbourhood grocery shop. The siblings grew up helping out with their father’s businesses.

- Advertisement -

Mdm Zhuo told Shin Min, “I started helping my parents raise chickens and ducks, sell eggs and mixed rice when I was five or six years old. I didn’t have the opportunity to go to school and was living like that until my 20s. I didn’t even have CPF for many years, and now I can’t get a single cent. It’s really heartbreaking.”

Mdm Zhuo’s brother, however, claims that she had fallen on her own during the fateful May 31 confrontation and that no one had pushed her.

Her brother told Shin Min Daily News that he has surveillance footage capturing the incident. He said that he has passed the footage to the police and is planning to apply for a personal protection order against his sister.