SINGAPORE: A man who was allegedly soliciting money on an MRT train in Singapore recently found himself confronted by an angry commuter, leading to a viral exchange captured on video.

According to Mothership, the incident occurred on the Thomson-East Coast Line on Dec 15 and was shared on TikTok by user @adorablyxevil. Based on the video’s caption, the man, dressed in blue, boarded the train at Orchard station and began asking passengers for money.

Although one commuter reportedly gave him S$10, he continued to approach others despite being turned down. However, one woman has had enough of his persistence. The video shows her angrily confronting him, gesturing as she spoke.

When the man accused her of being a “kaypoh” (a busybody), she retorted, “I don’t care about kaypoh or what… you’re Singaporean, you’re disgracing us, going around asking people for money.”

She then told him begging was not the solution and urged him to leave the train if he was unhappy. Pointing to the doors, she demanded that he “get out” and stop begging.

She further told him that, as a man, he should be working and earning money rather than relying on others.

At one point, she even threatened to call the police if he continued to ask passengers for money. After the exchange, the man exited the train at Napier station.

The video quickly gained attention, with the person filming praising the woman for standing up to the man’s behaviour. Many TikTok users supported her actions, noting that the man appeared capable of working and should find ways to support himself.

However, some viewers expressed sympathy, acknowledging that people may resort to begging when facing difficult circumstances. Further comments suggested the man had been seen begging at other MRT stations, such as Upper Thomson and Woodlands.

Public begging in Singapore

Begging in public spaces is prohibited under Singapore’s Rapid Transit Systems Regulations.

The law bans anyone from soliciting alms, rewards, or employment on railway premises without written permission from the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Moreover, the Destitute Persons Act imposes fines or imprisonment on habitual beggars who cause a public nuisance. A habitual beggar is defined as someone who has been caught begging before and has been ordered to stay in a welfare home.

This incident has sparked broader discussions about public begging, the challenges faced by some individuals, and the community’s response to such behavior.