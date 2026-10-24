Woman gets staples instead of S$254 AirPods Pro 3 from Shopee store claiming to be Apple Flagship Store

Aiah Bathan | October 24, 2026 2 m read

Left: GenAI/, Right: Lianhe Zaoabao

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A woman was shocked after receiving several staples when she placed an order for the Apple AirPods Pro 3 from an online shopping platform. The seller claimed to be from the Apple Flagship store, which makes the package even more confusing. Case details showed that the 24-year-old victim bought the earphones as a birthday gift for her boyfriend, and they were priced at $349 on Apple’s official website. However, she noticed that these were only sold at a lower price–$279—on the platform, which made her decide to purchase from it instead. With discount coupons, she only needed to pay $254.

The woman claimed that the store was recommended, and that she checked the store first before even placing her order. The 100,000 followers and more than 9,000 reviews of the shop made her decide to purchase the earphones on the platform. Unfortunately, when she received the headphones, she was surprised when a bunch of staples tied together arrived. What made her even more confused was that the tamper-evident seal on the case was still intact, indicating that the item had not been opened. The woman immediately contacted the store and requested the earphone’s serial number, and she also applied for a return and refund. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Case under investigation A spokesperson from the online shopping platform confirmed that they have received the feedback and immediately launched an investigation. Fortunately, the victim also successfully returned the goods and received a refund.

"We have completed our investigation, taken appropriate measures, and are reviewing relevant regulations to prevent similar incidents from happening again. Providing customers with a safe and reliable shopping experience is always Shopee's top priority,” the online platform admitted.

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