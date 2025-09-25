// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, September 25, 2025
30.3 C
Singapore
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Woman balancing groceries on her head along Bukit Batok junction goes viral, sparks debate on nationality

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A video of a woman balancing a hefty load of groceries on her head while crossing a road in Bukit Batok has gone viral, drawing admiration from viewers and sparking a lively online debate over her nationality.

The clip, uploaded on TikTok by user @barbaralinalei, was captioned: “POV: You just spotted a real-life level 100 boss balancing groceries hands-free like it’s a runway show.”

The clip features a shot of the woman waiting at a traffic light along Bukit Batok Avenue 8, with a large plastic bag of groceries sitting steadily on her head. A Sheng Siong carrier bag hangs from the crook of her left arm.

When the light changes, she strides across the zebra crossing casually, checking traffic only with her peripheral vision. “Gosh~ She got my salute, she is amazing!” the original poster remarked.

The video quickly went viral, garnering about 200,000 views and thousands of reactions. While many flooded the comments section with emojis or applause, much of the discussion centred on where the woman might be from. Notably, few seemed to believe she was Singaporean.

Viewers from Myanmar were quick to claim her as one of their own. “So long hair and the way she put sure Myanmar,” one user wrote.

Another explained: “In Myanmar, most of [the] vendor sellers, such as sticky rice sellers, fruit sellers, snack and dessert sellers and Bee Hoon sellers, are going along the road like this.”

Filipino users were equally insistent. “I know she’s Filipina … basic normal day in the Philippines,” one commenter said.

Indonesians also weighed in. “Come to Indonesia. This is very normal,” a user wrote, while another netizen added: “I from Indonesia in my hometown we do that as well, but in Singapura u never do like that, SG people will think I am so weird.”

Even an Indian netizen chimed in, recalling childhood experiences: “I’m Indian I can do also when I was young we carry like this full bucket of water.”

Whether Myanmar, Filipino, Indonesian or otherwise, the woman’s identity remains a mystery, but netizens in Singapore and beyond agree her grace isn’t easy to emulate.

