A woke liberal woman recently made a bold claim that it is perfectly safe for women to visit Haiti, and that assaults on women in the country are a myth. Unfortunately, her opinion was quickly disproven when she was assaulted by a man. Despite the traumatic experience, the woman still praised her attacker and claimed that the incident made her “grateful” for the experience.

The piece is from a 2010 article from a “civic journalist.” She describes in detail what happened to her, from the assault to the sympathy she has for her assaulter. Furthermore, her opinion is in relation to the “Black rage” where Black people are vehemently angry towards White people. She adds that the anger of her assaulter is “misdirected,” and should be corrected.

According to Al Jazeera, the initial term for “woke” is rather a noble one as it was meant for some to notify others of hatred and injustice. However, the term has subsequently been misused by the liberals and are now seen as a source of ridicule.

Conservatives judging woke woman for being “grateful” after an assault

I see why Woke Ideology is called a “mind virus.” It completely disables both rationality and the instinct for self-preservation to the point where women accept rape if the male is seen as a member of an “oppressed class.” Wow. — Zubi Bubalus (Reality Matters) (@Zubi_Freeman) March 11, 2024

Conservatives state that there is a reason why they see the woke ideology as a “mind virus.” They feel that those “infected” with the virus will throw away all their rationality and common sense. Hence why some liberal women may find that being brutally mistreated is something that is alright, when it is not at all okay.

Well, they are eating people in the streets of Port au Prince currently, so this seems mild by comparison. — Jalabhar Xho (@HayHead007) March 11, 2024

Following that, X users are praying that this is satirical content as they do not wish that anyone would be willing to be treated like that. However, conservatives state that there are people eating other people in Haiti. Hence, this is comparatively “mild” in comparison to the other things that are going on.

Some cultures are damaged, dysfunctional and all cultures are NOT equal.

The feminist project is WRONG. Get off your high horse and travel outside the U.S.A — Not_Confused (@No_ideology_MTF) March 11, 2024

Others state there are good and bad in every racial group of people. Not everyone from a specific racial background is good. Unfortunately, there are people who are unkind and may harm another person, despite the color of their skin.

