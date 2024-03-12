Lifestyle

Woke woman claims to be “grateful” for experience after being assaulted by Haitian men 

ByAsir F

March 12, 2024
woke-woman-claims-to-be-“grateful”-for-experience-after-being-assaulted-by-haitian-men 

Woke woman claims to be “grateful” for experience after being assaulted by Haitian men

A woke liberal woman recently made a bold claim that it is perfectly safe for women to visit Haiti, and that assaults on women in the country are a myth. Unfortunately, her opinion was quickly disproven when she was assaulted by a man. Despite the traumatic experience, the woman still praised her attacker and claimed that the incident made her “grateful” for the experience.

The piece is from a 2010 article from a “civic journalist.” She describes in detail what happened to her, from the assault to the sympathy she has for her assaulter. Furthermore, her opinion is in relation to the “Black rage” where Black people are vehemently angry towards White people. She adds that the anger of her assaulter is “misdirected,” and should be corrected.   

According to Al Jazeera, the initial term for “woke” is rather a noble one as it was meant for some to notify others of hatred and injustice. However, the term has subsequently been misused by the liberals and are now seen as a source of ridicule.

Conservatives judging woke woman for being “grateful” after an assault 

Conservatives state that there is a reason why they see the woke ideology as a “mind virus.” They feel that those “infected” with the virus will throw away all their rationality and common sense. Hence why some liberal women may find that being brutally mistreated is something that is alright, when it is not at all okay. 

Following that, X users are praying that this is satirical content as they do not wish that anyone would be willing to be treated like that. However, conservatives state that there are people eating other people in Haiti. Hence, this is comparatively “mild” in comparison to the other things that are going on. 

Others state there are good and bad in every racial group of people. Not everyone from a specific racial background is good. Unfortunately, there are people who are unkind and may harm another person, despite the color of their skin. 

Read More News

Wise Smith is Fani Willis’ primary challenge amid Trump’s prosecution

The post Woke woman claims to be “grateful” for experience after being assaulted by Haitian men  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

“HR being mean” — S pass holder returning to Japan forced to take layover flight of over 10 hours in another country, despite direct flights available

September 23, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Singaporeans suggests SG hire more psychiatrists after survey reveals 1 in 3 Singaporeans suffer poor mental health

September 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

“Employer retracts job offer because I asked too many questions” — Candidate gets rejected even after signing contract and resigning from current job

September 23, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

“HR being mean” — S pass holder returning to Japan forced to take layover flight of over 10 hours in another country, despite direct flights available

September 23, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

SM Lee: Singapore’s Malay/Muslim community makes significant strides in employment and education

September 23, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Technology

Singapore banks’ Singpass face verification is more than just a regulatory change; it provides “liveness detection” crucial for modern banking

September 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Sports

10th Foo Kok Keong International Cup to feature Asia’s badminton legends alongside Singapore’s very own Derek Wong

September 23, 2024 Khalis Rifhan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.