Woke Boston Mayor says she’s against prosecuting criminals who shoplift 

Asir F

May 31, 2024
Progressive Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, in office since November 2021, is pushing for certain basic offenses to be exempt from prosecution. Wu’s proposals include decriminalizing shoplifting, disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property, and driving with a suspended license. 

She also supports not prosecuting ‘quality of life’ crimes such as breaking and entering, malicious destruction of property, minor possession of alcohol, and drug possession, including distribution.

These offenses are on a ‘do-not-prosecute’ list initially created by former Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins. Wu’s stance aims to prioritize inclusivity and focus on serious crimes, but it has sparked debate over public safety and the implications of her progressive policies. 

Critics argue her approach may let offenders off too easily, while supporters believe it addresses systemic inequalities.

Additionally, X users state that she should be true to her words. If a bunch of looters broke into the Mayor’s house and stole her things, she should let them walk free. They claim that she is virtue signalling as she would most definitely call the police officers if this does happen one day. 

Furthermore, conservatives state that Democrats like her are ruining the once great cities of America. They are now crime ridden dens as the political leaders are pardoning them for the crimes they’re doing. Following that, X users state they never drive into town unless it is necessary. 

Others claim that this is a way for woke Mayors like her to claim that crime is reduced significantly as they’re not arresting people. But, conservatives add that most individuals will be running for their lives from these places. 

GOP lawmaker defeated over rejection of gender-affirming care for minors

