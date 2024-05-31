Progressive Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, in office since November 2021, is pushing for certain basic offenses to be exempt from prosecution. Wu’s proposals include decriminalizing shoplifting, disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property, and driving with a suspended license.

She also supports not prosecuting ‘quality of life’ crimes such as breaking and entering, malicious destruction of property, minor possession of alcohol, and drug possession, including distribution.

These offenses are on a ‘do-not-prosecute’ list initially created by former Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins. Wu’s stance aims to prioritize inclusivity and focus on serious crimes, but it has sparked debate over public safety and the implications of her progressive policies.

Critics argue her approach may let offenders off too easily, while supporters believe it addresses systemic inequalities.

Woke Boston mayor says she’s against prosecuting criminals

Walk your talk, @MayorWu . Lead by example, say, let the looters come to your house and let them loot it empty, and don’t report it to the police. Then we’ll know you are not simply virtue-signalling. — Mendy Howe (@MendyHowe12) May 29, 2024

Additionally, X users state that she should be true to her words. If a bunch of looters broke into the Mayor’s house and stole her things, she should let them walk free. They claim that she is virtue signalling as she would most definitely call the police officers if this does happen one day.

I live 20 minutes from Boston and NEVER go into town unless I have to these days. That after decades of going regularly. Even worked in Boston for 10 years. Now it is circling the drain. Which is a real shame because, believe it or not, there are some great people in Boston. Even… — MA Patriot (@MAPatriot67) May 29, 2024

Furthermore, conservatives state that Democrats like her are ruining the once great cities of America. They are now crime ridden dens as the political leaders are pardoning them for the crimes they’re doing. Following that, X users state they never drive into town unless it is necessary.

Not when the violations are no longer a crime. You will hear Democrats talking a year from now about how crime in Boston went down, despite people fleeing for their life. — Chris Miller (@chrismiller88) May 29, 2024

Others claim that this is a way for woke Mayors like her to claim that crime is reduced significantly as they’re not arresting people. But, conservatives add that most individuals will be running for their lives from these places.

Read More News

The post Woke Boston Mayor says she’s against prosecuting criminals who shoplift appeared first on The Independent News.