Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is currently embroiled in a complex legal battle aimed at preventing her from prosecuting the election subversion case against Donald Trump and over a dozen allies in Georgia. Amidst this challenge, she now faces two additional obstacles — Democrat Christian Wise Smith, former Fulton prosecutor and Atlanta solicitor, has launched a primary campaign against her.

The Democratic primary showdown between Willis and Smith is scheduled for May 21.

A decision regarding Willis’s status in the case is anticipated within the next week, yet regardless of the outcome, she must prevail in the May primary to sustain her campaign for reelection in the fall.

Wise Smith

When questioned about his candidacy in light of Willis’s potential disqualification from the Trump case, Wise Smith refrained from commenting until further information is available, indicating that his decision to run was independent of the current situation. He emphasized his commitment to ensuring the confidence of Fulton County residents in their district attorney.

Smith ran against Willis in the election for district attorney in 2020, where he was defeated in the primary alongside former District Attorney Paul Howard, whom he subsequently endorsed in a runoff. Additionally, Smith was unsuccessful in his campaign for the Democratic nomination for state attorney general in 2022.

Although Willis’s camp has faced challenges, allies have mobilized in recent weeks to demonstrate support. Prominent Georgia Democrats and local leaders have shown solidarity during court proceedings, with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens affirming his backing for Willis’s pursuit of justice against Trump’s alleged election interference.

Atlanta’s first female mayor, Shirley Franklin, and Charlie Bailey, the 2022 Democratic nominee for state lieutenant governor, were among those present. Additionally, spiritual advisors Bishop Reginald Jackson and Gerald Griggs, president of the Georgia NAACP, were observed in court, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding voting rights and addressing citizens’ concerns outlined in the indictment.

The post Wise Smith is Fani Willis’ primary challenge amid Trump’s prosecution appeared first on The Independent News.