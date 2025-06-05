Will China order more Airbuses than India?

- Advertisement -

China is reported to be considering ordering hundreds of Airbuses as soon as next month. The question is, will it order even more Airbus than India?

Bloomberg reports, quoting unnamed sources, that China could order as many 200 to 500 aircraft. The deal may be announced in July when European leaders visit Beijing for a summit marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are expected in Beijing — and the deal could benefit their countries, which are the two biggest Airbus shareholders.

It could be President Xi Jinping’s way of courting favour with the Europeans in the middle of a trade war with America. “A high-profile deal with Airbus would allow Xi to send a message to Trump over trade,” says Bloomberg.

There is no doubt it would be a significant and politically astute agreement. But would it be the biggest ever commercial aircraft deal? Not quite—not even if China orders 500 aircraft.

IndiGo’s record Airbus order

That distinction still belongs to India’s budget carrier IndiGo, which made history in 2023.

“IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, has placed a firm order for 500 A320 Family aircraft, setting the record for the biggest single purchase agreement in the history of commercial aviation,” Airbus announced in a press release on June 19, 2023, during the Paris Air Show. “The latest agreement takes the total number of Airbus aircraft on order by IndiGo to 1,330, establishing its position as the world’s biggest A320 Family customer.”

The aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2030 and 2035, IndiGo said in a statement issued the same day.

IndiGo currently operates a fleet of over 400 aircraft, mostly Airbuses. With more than 2,200 daily flights and 126 destinations, including 37 abroad, it is the world’s seventh largest airline by the number of daily departures. And its fleet is set to more than double in the next decade. The airline has over 900 Airbus aircraft yet to be delivered, according to an Airbus official quoted by The Times of India.

Air India, India’s other major airline, also has more than 300 Airbuses yet to be delivered, said the same official. He was in Delhi recently for the International Air Transport Association annual general meeting.

The huge aircraft backlog of the two leading Indian carriers reflects the country’s soaring demand for air travel. India is the world’s third largest civil aviation market after America and China.

Aircraft deliveries have fallen behind globally, notes the IATA 2025 annual review. “Only 1,266 aircraft were delivered in 2024, a 8.1% drop from 2023.”

Airbus sales increasing in China

While lagging behind in deliveries, Airbus has steadily increased its sales to China, helped by a final assembly line in Tianjin for its popular A320 family aircraft, says Bloomberg. India has no such assembly line. Airbus has a final assembly line in Gujarat to manufacture the C295 military transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force. It has also partnered with Tata to establish a final assembly line in Karnataka to make the H125 helicopter. But Airbus has no final assembly line in India for commercial aircraft production.

Airbus is prospering in China at the expense of its US rival, Boeing.

Business in China is becoming increasingly difficult for US plane maker owing to President Donald Trump’s trade war with Beijing.

The close links between politics and business were manifest during Trump’s visit to the Middle East, where he landed major deals, including an order from Qatar Airways for as many as 210 Boeing jets.

The Qatar deal contrasts with the slump in China.

Airbus now claims to dominate the market there. It says: “To date, there are more than 2,200 Airbus aircraft flying with the Chinese mainland airlines including passenger aircraft and freighters in China’s mainland, representing 55% of the market share.”

A massive Chinese order would reinforce Airbus’ dominant position in the country. But for now, the title for the biggest single aircraft deal ever remains firmly in India’s hands.

Featured image from Wikimedia Commons (for illustration purposes only)