Filipinos are among the largest group of migrants working as domestic staff abroad, whose lives are often far from easy. Ritchie B Tongo/EPA
Asia
1 min.Read

Why the Philippines’ poorest may choose survival over standing up to China

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso
PHILIPPINES: A survey by the pollster Social Weather Stations commissioned by the Stratbase Group shows 75% of Filipinos favour Senate candidates who assert the republic’s maritime privileges in the West Philippine Sea. However, among those who live below the poverty level, categorised as Class E, 41% are in favour of candidates who are not planning to make this issue a priority. That’s pointedly more than the national average of 25%.

According to the latest SCMP report, political analysts attribute this to the daily economic hardships that this group faces and how foreign policy is frequently relegated to the background in favour of survival. Political science professionals also emphasise that, in many campaigns, candidates focus more on jobs, food issues take centre stage, and local needs are highlighted more instead of issues of national sovereignty or maritime rights.

Disinformation and political messaging targeting the poor

Dindo Manhit, president of Stratbase, cautioned that underprivileged communities are being “disproportionately influenced” by propaganda and half-truths disseminated through Chinese-backed social media campaigns. “Class E’s daily fight for survival leaves them more susceptible to these manipulations,” Manhit said.

The matter is not new. In 2024, a bogus news flash regarding impending civil warfare in the Philippines was discovered to have come from Chinese social media sources. The National Security Council has since found “indications” that the Chinese government is steering synchronised “influence manoeuvres” targeted at influencing Filipino voters’ decisions.

China denies meddling, while political lines blur

The Chinese embassy in Manila denied any form of participation in the so-called manoeuvring activities, calling the allegations monstrous and condemning these accusations as tactics to make China an election issue. However, the consular declaration has not subdued the apprehensions, particularly as China-friendly personalities, together with cronies of former president Rodrigo Duterte, have stayed prominent in the political race.

At present, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s government is making an effort to detach itself from these blocs, stressing a harder stance on sovereignty. Nonetheless, for millions of Filipino voters, especially the poor, the issue regarding the West Philippine Sea remains a distant problem unless it directly affects their livelihood, such as fisherfolk who depend on fishing rights.

 

