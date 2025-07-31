// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, July 31, 2025
Photo: Canva Free Image Library
2 min.Read

Why some Singaporeans question the support given to lower-income families — is it really about entitlement?

A. Aman
By A. Aman

Singapore: A recent Reddit post on popular subreddit r/askSingapore sparked thoughtful debate after a user questioned why lower-income individuals seem to feel “entitled” to more support from schemes such as CDC vouchers.

But behind this question — as many netizens have pointed out — lies a deeper conversation about equity versus equality.

Equality vs equity: A key distinction

Equality means giving everyone the same thing. Equity, however, means giving people what they need to reach the same opportunity.

Singapore’s CDC voucher programme, which is intended to help residents cope with the rising cost of living, has come under scrutiny, not because it is unwanted, but because it is uniformly distributed. In practice, when a resident in a landed home receives the same voucher value as someone living in a one-room HDB flat struggling to buy groceries, the intent of support becomes blurred.

It isn’t about resentment from those less “fortunate” but about context. 

For lower-income families, $300 in “Cost Of Living” vouchers might cover a month’s essentials. For wealthier households, it’s a small bonus at best, and at worst, an afterthought. Equal distribution, in this case, can unintentionally feel unfair to those who need support the most based on their immediate spending power.

Singaporeans pride themselves on working hard. But hard work does not always translate into equal outcomes; socioeconomic factors like education opportunities, family responsibilities, health, or simply market forces that value some types of labour more than others cause a seismic tear in salary valuations.

When social support schemes are targeted, it’s not about punishing the well-off but lifting up those who face greater barriers, so that everyone has a fair shot at dignity and stability. Social policies in other developed nations take this approach — universal where possible, but progressive according to a slew of socioeconomic factors where necessary.

A cohesive society requires nuance

Rather than framing this as “entitlement,” many netizens have urged that we can reframe it as solidarity. Citing that a cohesive society isn’t just built on fairness of effort, but fairness of opportunity, recognising that success isn’t only about personal choices, but also starting points.

In fact, many who argue for more equitable distribution are not asking for handouts, but a dignified base — enough to survive and participate meaningfully in society without the stress of questioning whether they can afford to feed themselves or have a roof over their head.

It’s natural to question where the line is drawn when it comes to state support. But a more compassionate reading of these conversations reveals not entitlement, but a plea for a society that protects the vulnerable.

In a city with soaring living costs like Singapore, social safety nets and targeted aid aren’t a sign of weakness but a mark of a mature, caring nation.

