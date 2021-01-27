Home News Featured News Why is Lam Pin Min (and not the MP of that GRC)...

Why is Lam Pin Min (and not the MP of that GRC) giving out bursaries at Sengkang West?

Members of the online community questioned the capacity in which Mr Lam was present and giving out bursaries

Photo: FB/Lam Pin Min (left) & FB/ Sengkang GEC (right)

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

A group of people voiced their concern online after Lam Pin Min posted photos of him giving out bursaries at Sengkang West GRC.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jan 26), the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Sengkang West Single Member Constituency (SMC) wrote that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were unable to organize a proper Edusave award ceremony this year.

“Went round to thank all our grassroots volunteers for supporting the collection schedules over the past 4 days. Glad to have also met many Sengkang West students and their families during the collection”, Mr Lam wrote.

Mr Lam of the People’s Action Party was the MP for Sengkang West SMC. However, before the 2021 General Election, the constituency was dissolved; Anchorvale was redrawn under Sengkang GRC and Fernvale was redrawn under Ang Mo Kio GRC.

Sengkang GRC is currently helmed by a Workers’ Party team consisting of: He Ting Ru (Buangkok), Jamus Lim (Anchorvale), Raeesah Khan (Compassvale) and Louis Chua (Rivervale).

Within a short period, Mr Lam’s post was shared on popular Facebook group called ‘United Singaporean’, where a netizen questioned: “shldnt the MP of that GRC be given the priority to attend? Why ordinary citizen can be present at this ceremony?”

Others who commented on the post also questioned the capacity in which Mr Lam was present and giving out bursaries. They added that he was neither an MP nor the MP of Sengkang.

Some also pointed out that there were no safe-distancing measures in many of the photos, where volunteers were standing very close together.

/TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

