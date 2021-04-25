Entertainment Arts When Kim Kardashian expressed her excitement over Shah Rukh Khan's movies: 'Can't...

When Kim Kardashian expressed her excitement over Shah Rukh Khan’s movies: ‘Can’t wait to watch them’

Hindustan Times

EntertainmentArtsCelebrityLifestyleInternational
India — While Shah Rukh Khan has fans across the globe, little did anyone imagine he would hold a Kardashian member’s attention. Back in 2011, Kim Kardashian revealed she had received movies featuring Shah Rukh in the lead and was extremely excited about watching them.

On October 1, 2011, Kim took to Twitter to reveal her friend sent across the movies. “(Sheeraz) just sent me some Bollywood Movies starring Shahrukh Khan. Can’t wait to watch them!!!” Fans were thrilled to hear that she was interested in watching Shah Rukh’s movies. Some fans came forward with recommendations.

” A good Shah Rukh Khan Movie is: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge & Kuch Kuch Hota Hai….These movies were very good,” a fan recommended at the time. “Devdas, kal ho naa ho, main hoon naa, etc i cant go on with list here since there are piles of movies of @iamsrk u would lov (sic),” another added. Some even asked her to consider a career in Bollywood. “@KimKardashian u shd watch it n consider acting with shah rukh khan coz u look bollywood-ish!!! #enjoy,” a fan had said.

A few years after the tweet, Kim appeared on the cover of Vogue India. The March 2018 edition featured the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star in a traditional Indian saree and lehenga.

Lately, Kim has been tackling her divorce from Kanye West. Kim filed for the divorce from the international rapper in February, nearly seven years after their wedding. The couple shares four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm.

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, has been busy shooting his upcoming movie Pathan. The actor will reunite with Deepika Padukone in the movie. The Yash Raj Films movie also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role. He was last seen in the movie Zero, in 2018.

