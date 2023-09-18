What to take note of before applying for BTO

SINGAPORE: Looking for a home is not an easy decision nor a quick investment. One Reddit user with the same dilemma asked: “Anything to take note of before applying for BTO?”

With more questions in mind, he added: “We do want to upgrade to private condo in the future or even hold 1 private and 1 hdb if that’s even possible. Not sure if there’s any planning to take into consideration or anything to look out for? Also should we go with 3/4/5room? Would appreciate if anyone who has walk through this path to share your experience or learnings.”

Redditors gave their take on what’s the best thing to do. One said, “Try to BTO with the lower income spouse as owner if you can.”

Another added a more detailed take on the matter: “Just calculate one person income can take enough loan + CPF. Most likely need cash also(if mature estate), u willing to pay a portion with cash? If okay then go ahead. I think ultimately need see both of your income. If y’all doing well I think not an issue no need to worry about finances.”

Another asked: “Are you BTOing as a single (i.e. you’ve turned 35) or with your partner?”

So, if you’re considering applying for a BTO in Singapore, here’s a straightforward breakdown of what you must do.

Before Applying for BTO

Before anything else, you first need to know if you’re eligible.

1. Check Eligibility

To apply for an HDB BTO flat, you must be a citizen or a PR.

You can apply with family members or a fiancé(e).

There are income ceilings depending on the flat type.

You must not own any other property.

2. Apply for HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) Letter

Apply for the HFE Letter on the HDB Flat Portal.

It confirms your eligibility and loan options.

It’s valid for six months.

3. Monitor Sales Launches

Regularly check the HDB website for upcoming BTO launches.

Sign up for eAlerts for notifications.

4. Ballot for Your BTO

Pay $10 to participate in the BTO application.

Results are usually known in 2 months.

5. Secure Financing

Decide between an HDB loan or a bank loan.

Get loan approval in principle (AIP).

6. Select Your BTO Flat

Choose a unit based on your queue number.

Pay an option fee (amount varies by flat type).

Apply for CPF housing grants.

7. Sign the Lease Agreement and Pay the Downpayment

Sign the lease agreement at HDB Hub.

Pay a downpayment based on loan type.

Legal fees and stamp duties are involved.

8. Collect Keys

Receive a notification to collect your keys.

Pay the remaining amount (CPF savings or cash).

Additional fees include survey fees, registration fees, and insurance.

9. Handling Agreement Of Lease Remotely

You can appoint someone with an HDB Power of Attorney if you can’t be present for the agreement process.

Bonus Tips!

Review the specific income ceilings for each flat type and plan your application accordingly.

Start the HFE Letter application early to ensure you have enough time for other steps.

Research the locations and features of upcoming projects to align with your preferences.

Be flexible with your unit choices to increase your chances of success.

Compare interest rates and terms between HDB and bank loans so you can choose the best option.

Consider factors like accessibility to amenities, public transportation, and future development plans when choosing your unit.

Review all legal documents carefully and seek professional advice if needed.

Prepare a checklist to make sure you fulfil all payment and documentation requirements.

Nominate a trusted representative well in advance and provide clear instructions for handling important tasks.

Check the HDB website and follow the official guidelines for the most up-to-date information.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg